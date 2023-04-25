Members of Cub Scout Pack 216

Members of Cub Scout Pack 216 scour the ground for trash on Earth Day.

Photo courtesy Greg Wood

While Linda Mar State Beach might have been the biggest Earth Day happening on Saturday, Pacificans turned out with gloves, buckets and determination to clean up areas across the city.

Inspired by a Pacific Beach Coalition talk about the colorful and interesting nudibranch, the kids of Cub Scout Pack 216 pitched in to help on Earth Day.

