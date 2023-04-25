While Linda Mar State Beach might have been the biggest Earth Day happening on Saturday, Pacificans turned out with gloves, buckets and determination to clean up areas across the city.
Inspired by a Pacific Beach Coalition talk about the colorful and interesting nudibranch, the kids of Cub Scout Pack 216 pitched in to help on Earth Day.
Nine Cub Scouts ranging in age from 7 to 11 turned out on Saturday to pick up trash from the Crespi Business Park to the city’s skateboard park. They collected more than 50 pounds of material and removed 200 cigarette butts from the environment. Unusual items included a broken skateboard, a child’s mattress and even a shopping cart, which they returned.
Meanwhile, in Rockaway Beach, a tight-knit community joined hands to pull weeds, plant flowers and add new trees to the area.
Billy Tognozzi said neighbors managed to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of their neighborhood, but nurtured a sense of camaraderie and collective responsibility.
