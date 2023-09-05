Pacificans Care is honoring three individuals this year with the People Who Care Award.
The award is granted to those who have spent years caring for and supporting the Pacifica community and Pacificans Care specifically. According to Ginny Jaquith, the board president of Pacificans Care, the award has been around for nearly 20 years.
This year’s recipients are Mary Ann Nihart, Mike Perez and Jane Northrop.
“It’s really an award designed to recognize businesses or individuals in the community who have made significant contributions to the community,” said Jaquith.
Past winners have been small businesses, community members or organizations. The three recipients this year all have long and significant ties to the Pacifica community and have spent decades serving the people of Pacifica.
Nihart was a former City Council member and also worked as a nurse. Perez was the director of Parks and Recreation in Pacifica and a huge supporter of Pacificans Care. Northrop was a former writer at the Pacifica Tribune and another supporter of Pacificans Care. Her children will be accepting the award in her stead.
The ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Coastside Historical Museum. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend and light refreshments will be served.
