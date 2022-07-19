The city of Pacifica and the Pacifica Police Department invite you to participate in National Night Out, which is set for Aug. 7.
Always held on the first Tuesday in August each year, this national campaign is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness. It also generates support for anti-crime programs, strengthens neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and sends a message that neighborhoods are organized and will fight back against crime.
The city is supporting the spirit by inviting residents and businesses to turn on their porch lights and get out and meet their neighbors in informal block gatherings and activities. Experts say that when residents know each other, the neighborhood and the community is safer and stronger.
Many annually register to participate in this event. Some are having ice cream socials or barbecues, and others are less formal.
Interested blocks and businesses can register. When you register for National Night Out, staff from the Pacifica Police Department will stop by and recognize your participation. The event is open to all residents, blocks and businesses. Register by July 29 by sending an email to walshn@pacificapolice.org or rileyt@pacificapolice.org.
“We are really excited to be bringing National Night Out to the block level,” said acting Chief of Police Bill Glasgo in a press release. “This is a great opportunity for neighbors and business communities to get to know each other, and, if they aren’t already part of Neighborhood Watch, this will be a perfect time to get started.”
For more information about the city of Pacifica’s Neighborhood Watch program, contact the police department at (650) 738-7314.
