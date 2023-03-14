Pacifican Patricia Defechereux has spent her career researching the HIV virus, and she’s done so, in part, with art.
By way of background, Defechereux explained that scientists in her field have made a lot of progress over the decades.
“It’s not like it used to be in the (1980s) or in the ’90s when there was no antiretroviral therapy and HIV was a death sentence,” said Defechereux, who is currently a scientific project manager at Gladstone Institutes, a biomedical research organization in San Francisco.
She shared more good news: Current drug regimens have less side effects than their predecessors. And even though people living with HIV are still more susceptible to aging-associated diseases and inflammation, Defechereux said they are able to lead “normal, healthy, fulfilled lives.”
Now the goal of researchers, said Defechereux, is to find a cure. In order to do that, Defechereux and her international colleagues are working to build equitable partnerships between scientists, artists and people in the broader community.
“Our particular group, which is led at Gladstone, is also wanting to have a lot of community involvement from the early stages of the project design and scientific development,” said Defechereux. “Because what often happens is that scientific discoveries are made in the labs and then there’s rigorous preclinical testing, and they’re asking people to enroll in clinical trials who have no idea where the research is coming from.”
This is where art comes in. Creative expression serves as an effective way to open up conversations about HIV between scientists, artists and people living with HIV.
“The goal is to learn about what people have to say about finding a cure for HIV — what excites them, what scares them, and also provide feedback to the scientists,” said Defechereux.
For one project led by Defechereux, people living with HIV were given molding clay. The participants were asked to depict their day-to-day experiences living with the virus and to express what finding a cure means to them. Then the members of the group created clay objects, drawing upon their personal experiences. Afterward, a group discussion was held that included artists and scientists. Later, the clay objects were photographed, and the photos were displayed in an art exhibit that traveled to different locations.
In the future, Defechereux said she would like to organize a similar event on the coast.
“We have people in our community who are living with HIV, and for them, the reality of HIV is not test tubes, lab experiments or statistics.”
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
