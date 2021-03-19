A Pacifica resident foiled thieves who were trying to steal the valuable catalytic converter off his car, but the Police Department is warning other victims of crime against taking matters into their own hands.
At about 4 a.m. on Friday, a resident in the 400 block of Manor Drive reported that he awoke to the sound of his car alarm. When he looked out the window, he noticed two or three men attempting to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle, which was parked in front of his residence.
The resident confronted the would-be thieves, according to a release from the Police Department, and they fled in their own car, headed eastbound on Manor Drive toward Skyline Boulevard.
The victim gave chase in his own vehicle and the car carrying the suspects crashed and the men scurried from the scene. Officers from the Pacifica, Daly City and South San Francisco police departments fanned out to search the area, but the thieves were not caught.
Officers confiscated eight catalytic converters from inside the suspects’ vehicle along with other unidentified contraband, according to the release.
Catalytic converters have become popular with thieves across the Bay Area and beyond. They are devices installed in the exhaust system of cars and are designed to minimize the emission of toxic substances. They include the metal platinum, which is valuable on the black market.
Pacifica police suggest crime victims not take matters into their own hands. Instead, if they see a crime in progress, they are encouraged to call 911.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call (650) 738-7314 and reference case No. 21-0706.
