At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Pacificans will gather once again for a candlelight vigil at Mike Mooney’s Liberty Garden by the quarry path along Calera Creek. The annual event that traditionally draws up to 100 participants serves as a remembrance of the tragedy of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The ceremony on Sunday will include two or three speakers, including Mooney, who will share their thoughts about 9/11. Mooney will talk about the significance of the garden as he reflects on the occasion.
The Sept. 11 attacks involved 19 terrorists under the direction of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Organized into cells, they hijacked four commercial airliners with the goal of crashing them into prominent American landmarks to inflict mass casualties and fear. The result was nearly 3,000 dead and more than 25,000 injured.
Pacifica resident Mooney created his garden in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks and has maintained the site with new plantings and decorations ever since. He donated and installed a memorial bench in 2002 to enhance the garden and provide a spot where visitors can sit and reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Mooney’s dedication to the garden and his determination to keep memories alive has inspired others to create their own gardens along the path. Some locals now refer to the location as Freedom Trail and speak about their admiration for Mooney’s efforts.
Although the proliferation of gardens came under scrutiny by the city when an irrigation pipe broke last year, the original garden created by Mooney continues with approval from city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.