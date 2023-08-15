A Pacifica man accused of stabbing a minor at the Moonridge apartments south of Half Moon Bay in March 2022 pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in San Mateo County Superior Court last week.
Angel Jimenez-Estrada was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in Burlingame after he was accused of stabbing a 16-year-old juvenile once in the side on Miramontes Point Road. Estrada allegedly demanded the victim hand over his luxury belt and his wallet. The victim suffered a punctured liver and had to be flown to Stanford Hospital, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Estrada, 21 at the time of his arrest, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory to a crime in court last week. During the incident, he was reportedly with a 16-year-old girl he was dating at the time. She is charged as Estrada’s accomplice. After the incident, Estrada and the girl allegedly fled to Sacramento and stayed there for weeks, long enough for her mother to report her missing, according to the district attorney’s office. Estrada eventually returned to Pacifica and the girl to Half Moon Bay.
The 16-year-old girl was arrested near Moonridge and booked into the Hillcrest Youth Service Center for conspiracy, accessory to a crime and attempted robbery. Estrada remains in custody without bail and faces two open felony cases set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. The case continued to Oct. 12 to set a pretrial conference and jury trial dates.
