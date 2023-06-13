Preparing astronauts for an eventual Mars landing.

Volunteers, including a Coastside woman, are taking part in an effort to prepare astronauts for an eventual Mars landing.

Photo courtesy NASA

Pacifican Kelly Haston is currently at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston counting down the days to June 25. That is the official launch date of NASA’s first one-year analog mission to Mars.

Serving as commander of a four-person volunteer crew selected from the general public, Haston will complete a ground-based mission in a habitat that simulates living on the Red Planet. In a recent phone interview, Haston reflected on the gravity of the situation.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

‘School of Rock’ brings together musical mix
featured

‘School of Rock’ brings together musical mix

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Connie Johnson and Isaias Ramirez, students at Skyline High School in Oakland, were both musicians. Now, they’re actors, too. “It’s like a dream come true,” says Johnson about being cast as one of the band members in “School of Rock,” a musical by the Spindrift School of Performing Arts that…

City, state agency can’t retreat from planning effort

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica’s staff and City Council have been working on a plan to address rising sea levels since 2018. After a three-year back-and-forth with the California Coastal Commission that had stalled significant progress, the council’s new work plan commits to working closely with the Coastal Commi…

Sanchez Adobe being updated with period furnishings
featured

Sanchez Adobe being updated with period furnishings

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

“Little Angel Needlepoint,” a handmade tapestry of a young, winged angel, is currently the only object at the Sanchez Adobe Historic Site in Pacifica that is known to have belonged to the Francisco Sanchez family, who built the house in the mid-19th century. Docent Terry Sherar explained how…

HMB Shakespeare Co. announces new season in Pacifica

HMB Shakespeare Co. announces new season in Pacifica

  • By April Seager
  • 0

Ladies and gentlemen, the Bard is back. After a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and, later, construction delays at its home venue, the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. has started rehearsing for its new season at a new Pacifica venue.

Recommended for you