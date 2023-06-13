Pacifican Kelly Haston is currently at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston counting down the days to June 25. That is the official launch date of NASA’s first one-year analog mission to Mars.
Serving as commander of a four-person volunteer crew selected from the general public, Haston will complete a ground-based mission in a habitat that simulates living on the Red Planet. In a recent phone interview, Haston reflected on the gravity of the situation.
“The only difference is that we actually get to sit down to a meal, whereas astronauts in space sort of float and eat their food out of a bag,” said Haston. “We’re not mimicking anything to do with gravity conditions. When you’re in a planetary setting versus in space, you have a little bit more leeway in how you do some things.”
Mars has about a third of the gravity Earth does, which will present certain challenges in the future when NASA sends humans to the Red Planet. In the meantime, Haston’s mission, called the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA, is the first of three yearlong missions that will allow NASA to study crew performance and health changes based on realistic Mars restrictions and the modified lifestyle of crew members.
Haston and her CHAPEA crew will live and work in a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat that includes individual living quarters. Among the mission activities are simulated spacewalks in the “sandbox,” a 1,200-square-foot portion of the habitat filled with red sand. During these “Marswalks,” some of which will use virtual reality technology, participants will be performing various tasks such as collecting rock samples, taking photographs for documentation and communicating with fellow crew members inside the habitat. NASA will also be observing how crew members react to environmental stressors like resource restrictions, compromised personal hygiene and communication delays.
Back in Pacifica, Haston’s partner, Elliot Mount, was emphatic that she is a perfect fit for the mission.
“I think it was made for Kelly — not the other way around,” said Mount, who encouraged Haston to apply for the mission in 2021 after seeing a recruiting announcement. “Kelly was not made for something like this, this mission was made for Kelly.”
Haston is a trained biologist and endocrinologist with a background in stem-cell research. She completed postdoctoral work at Harvard University and University of California, San Francisco’s Gladstone Institutes.
“I have always been interested in the sort of work that NASA does,” said Haston. “I was particularly interested in how we do certain things in the space setting — whether it’s scientific research or the studying of people. The CHAPEA mission is an awesome opportunity to be both a scientist and a test subject at the same time.”
Hobbies like ultra running, backpacking and long-distance trail racing, sometimes done in extreme environments, also prepared Haston for her current role in the Mars analog mission.
“I would say that both personally and professionally, I’ve actually been involved in several things where there were considerable resource limitations and very little communication and where you’re really relying on yourself,” she said.
Stan Jensen, of Pacifica, has interacted with Haston for several years in the ultra running world. In a word, he described her as “surprising.”
“The more you talk to her, the more you are surprised by what she does and what she’s capable of,” said Jensen. “When she mentioned Mars, my first thought was, ‘Oh, my God, she’s going into space.’ And then I learned that it wasn’t even that glamorous. She is willing to be in a small artificial environment simulating this just to help people who will actually go to Mars someday and live together for a year. Such an unselfish sacrifice.”
During the mission, Haston said she will have one day off each week.
“I was really delighted to see that the people at NASA were working with us to make sure that we had some sort of self-care items,” said Haston. “I’ve made sure that I have things to do so that I feel fulfilled during that time.”
Along with materials for beading, a craft she learned from her Mohawk grandmother, Haston will be taking along a massage tool for her face and back along with some meditation aids. She also packed a piece of the coast.
“I live right on Esplanade Avenue in Pacifica, and so I actually look at the ocean every day from my apartment,” she said. “I wanted to bring the view and sound of the ocean with me and so I took some videos of the ocean near my house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.