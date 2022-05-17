The encouragement of a Skyline College art teacher set Pacifica resident Katie McGee on a path that has resulted in her being given the 2022 Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona.
This award recognizes a graduating senior in the college who has demonstrated academic achievement, originality and creativity in an independent, undergraduate research project, according to the university. McGee graduates from the school as an honors student with a 4.0 grade-point average. She majored in communication and computer science, with a minor in studio art.
McGee attended Ortega Elementary and Ingrid B. Lacy Middle schools in Pacifica and Mercy High School in Burlingame. Her planned study of computer science found a new focus when she took a painting class at Skyline. There, a professor encouraged her art skills and told her about user interface design. “I’d never heard of that before,” she says.
Exploring the field at UA, she took classes in technology, art and communication. She became interested in how older people access technology and the challenges they face in learning and using computers.
“Elders can get frustrated when they think they’ve broken it,” she says. “They don’t have the same resiliency as kids.”
Looking into why seniors have such difficulties and how to overcome them, she discovered that surprisingly little had been written on the topic.
Based on her research, and using her skills in programming, animation, art and design, she created a short program that uses a gaming approach to coach seniors in computer usage, teaching basic tasks such as opening a browser window. She proposed a fun, self-paced program with built-in incentives for engagement and a clear visual style.
She calls the program HAND, for human-centered approach to navigating devices. “It’s a proof-of-concept for what could be done,” she says.
The research award honored this work. “Katie’s program prototype resists deficit models of aging in its affirming orientation to gamifying computer fundamentals and also resists the erasure of people of color in the program’s visuals,” wrote the nominating group.
“Computers, first and foremost, should serve as an aid to the user,” she said in response to the award. “The term ‘user’ should be representative of the diverse backgrounds that everyone brings when they touch technology. The design used to connect programs to users should be flexible and cater to the needs of the least experienced user."
She hopes to take what she’s learned about user-centered design and technology into her career. This summer she will be working with fellow animation students at Arizona’s famous Biosphere 2, using her communication skills to turn stories of scientific research into compelling multimedia pieces.
This version corrects Katie McGee's name throughout.
