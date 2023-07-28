Authorities arrested a Pacifica man on Wednesday after he reportedly stabbed and killed a woman on video before posting the incident on Facebook.
Mark Mechikoff, 39, was arrested in San Jose after allegedly killing 41-year-old Claribel Estrella on July 26. Hours earlier, the San Mateo Police Department was alerted to a report of a possible stabbing by the Nye County Sheriff's Office after a Nye County woman told authorities she saw a video of a woman getting stabbed on the social media platform. The woman provided the name and phone number of the person who posted the story.
Nye County authorities then connected the phone number associated with the Facebook account to an apartment complex on the 200 block of 37th Avenue in San Mateo, police said. After going door-to-door for nearly three hours, police found Estrella’s body.
Mechikoff was not at the complex, but authorities had identified him as a suspect. He was identified and arrested in San Jose two hours after Estrella’s body was found. According to San Mateo police, Mechikoff knew Estrella, but their relationship and his motive is still unknown. He was booked in jail on a homicide charge. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, removed the Mechikoff video and profile from the platform.
Mechikoff has a prior criminal history. In 2019, he was arrested in Florida for allegedly punching a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife, according to reports.
"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim's life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area," according to a statement from the San Mateo Police Department.
