Generous people in Pacifica are doing their part to ensure all kids in the community have a merry Christmas.
A countywide toy drive that included efforts at the Rockaway Beach tree-lighting celebration over the weekend will benefit patients at the Half Moon
Bay-based Coastside Clinic. The clinic will get a portion of the toys collected during the drive and distribute them among its pediatric patients.
The Coastside Clinic is a part of the larger San Mateo County Health Foundation, which has held an annual toy drive for years at its main campus in San Mateo. The toy drive also happened this weekend when more than 1,000 toys were donated.
“It's really great to have it at the main campus, but we have five smaller clinics. We get any of the remaining toys and we give them out to the different clinics so everyone in the county is taken care of and so that everyone gets the same opportunity,” said John Jurow, the CEO of the San Mateo County Health Foundation.
While the main campus had its own donation day, Sophia Mahoney-Rohrl, the organizer of the Rockaway tree toy donation and a representative of the Pacifica Youth Advisory Board, was happy to report that the bins her team had were filled by the end of the night.
“It was really nice to see, especially coming out of the pandemic, just seeing people where it occurred to them that they have an opportunity to donate this stuff,” Mahoney-Rohrl said.
While the donations were overall slow, there were a few large donations that helped fill up the boxes that members of the Youth Advisory Board brought with them.
“It's what I really want the Christmas spirit to be,” said Mahoney-Rohrl.
While this was the first toy drive the Pacifica Youth Advisory Board held, Mahoney-Rohrl said she hopes that this becomes an annual event and is already planning on how to make the drive even more successful next year. Donations are to be delivered early next week and also distributed to pediatric patients at the clinic.
