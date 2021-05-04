Pacifica woman raises support for family's hospital in India

When Sylvie Charles created a GoFundMe campaign to support her family’s hospital during the COVID-19 crisis in India, she had a modest goal of $2,500. Five days later, the fundraiser is at $53,000 — and counting.
“The response has been so wonderfully strong,” Charles said. “I’m grateful to see that the community in the U.S. has been showing up for India.”
India has recently faced a devastating second wave during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching about 400,000 new infections per day. Vaccines are running low, hospitals are overcrowded and understaffed, and life-saving oxygen supplies are scarce. Hope International Hospital in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, is facing these very difficulties, running out of funds to recruit nurses and health care workers and to maintain oxygen and ventilation levels for its 100-bed multispeciality hospital that it is aiming to expand to 150 beds during the crisis.
Sylvie Charles’ father Dr. Silas Charles began Hope International Hospital six years ago as a retirement project. A former radiation oncologist among a family of doctors, he chose for the hospital to operate on a sliding scale so that patients who usually could not afford medical care would be provided with proper care.
“At a time like this it is critical to be able to treat as many patients that are coming in the door, without any focus on whether they are able to pay or not,” Sylvie Charles said.
Raj Desai, chief executive officer of India Community Center, which serves over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area yearly, said that many people living in India have no choice but to face the virus head-on.
“For a significant number of people in India, getting to work in order to feed their family or support their family is not a choice,” Desai said. “They are basically utilizing crowded public transport or roads to get to work. Going to the market, collecting your vegetables on a daily basis is the lifestyle.”
For Charles and many other Indian-Americans, it feels as though everyone has a family member affected by the crisis overseas.
“Everybody seems to have some impact, some story — whatever village, city, town they come from,” Desai said. “And I think everybody has come forward, putting in a lot of financial and other support that they can.”
Sylvie Charles said that the GoFundMe will continue to stay open for donations as long as the crisis continues.
“There’s so many ways to give, and I think the most important thing for all of us in the U.S. is realizing that as our pandemic winds down, globally the pandemic is not starting to,” Sylvie Charles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.