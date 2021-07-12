Pacifica police arrested a 62-year-old woman on Friday, charging her with attempted murder and other crimes following a standoff that began as a dispute among roommates.

Police were called to the 300 block of Monterey Road at 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The call indicated roommates were fighting and that one had a knife.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female victim with three stab wounds to the chest. They attempted to talk to the aggressor but she retreated inside the home and refused to come out.

Pacifica police negotiators and crisis intervention team members were called to the scene to communicate with the suspect, who was later identified as Ellen Knemeyer of Pacifica. After 28 hours of communications, officers were able to take Knemeyer into custody without further incident.

The victim was said to be in serious condition at a local hospital, but expected to survive her injuries.

Knemeyer has been charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment with violence and elder abuse, according to a police news release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

  • By August Howell
  • 0

In an effort to respond to noise complaints while maintaining safety along the coast of San Mateo County, the U.S. Coast Guard is experimenting with sound plugs on the foghorn at the entrance of Pillar Point Harbor.

Beach Boulevard plan on agenda June 9

  • 0

The city of Pacifica hosts another in a series of meetings tonight, all aimed at explaining conceptual designs for Beach Boulevard infrastructure. The large project aims to gird the seaside neighborhood against coming climate change.

Fire council plans safer Skyline Boulevard

  • By August Howell
  • 0

As California enters what looks to be an exceedingly hot, dry summer setting the stage for wildfire, fire crews will be working on improving a portion of Highway 35 in the coming months to reduce fuel and improve access for first responders.

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

The San Mateo County Harbor District is hosting a public workshop on Thursday to consider instituting a 2.5 percent fee on earnings from off-the-boat sales at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.

County shoots for 90 percent vaccination rate

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

With three COVID-19 vaccines now approved and available to anyone 12 and older, nearly 80 percent of eligible San Mateo County residents are now vaccinated, making this the fourth-most vaccinated county in the state.

Pacifica benefits from American Rescue Plan Act

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Since the last Pacifica City Council meeting addressing the budget, the city received guidelines from the U.S. Treasury governing how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be needed: Budget projections anticipate an $11.9 million shortfall due to COVID-19 ramificatio…

Pandemic fails to stem tide of new businesses

Pandemic fails to stem tide of new businesses

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

While many small businesses struggled to make ends meet during a year of government-ordered shutdowns, it wasn’t all bad news for business owners on the Coastside and across the state.

Recommended for you