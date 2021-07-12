Pacifica police arrested a 62-year-old woman on Friday, charging her with attempted murder and other crimes following a standoff that began as a dispute among roommates.
Police were called to the 300 block of Monterey Road at 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The call indicated roommates were fighting and that one had a knife.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female victim with three stab wounds to the chest. They attempted to talk to the aggressor but she retreated inside the home and refused to come out.
Pacifica police negotiators and crisis intervention team members were called to the scene to communicate with the suspect, who was later identified as Ellen Knemeyer of Pacifica. After 28 hours of communications, officers were able to take Knemeyer into custody without further incident.
The victim was said to be in serious condition at a local hospital, but expected to survive her injuries.
Knemeyer has been charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment with violence and elder abuse, according to a police news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.