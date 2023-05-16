Pacifica’s new police chief

Pacifica’s new police chief, Maria Sarasua, with her back to the camera, hugs members of the law enforcement community, who turned out on May 10 to congratulate her on her new position.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

The city of Pacifica and the Pacifica Police Department offered their heartfelt welcome last week to the city’s new police chief. Chief Maria Sarasua was sworn in and gave a speech to a roomful of officers, friends and family after she took her oath of office. 

The ceremony was run by City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. Mayor Tygrajas Bigstyck also gave a welcome speech. Each of the speakers touched on the long journey of finding a new police chief, but all were confident that Sarasua was the right choice. 

More Stories

HMB bicyclist honored for community work

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Half Moon Bay’s Marin Holt remembers riding a loop around Edgewood and Cañada roads with her family as a young girl. She kept on pedaling through the years and much later trekked up from Panama through Mexico — a 2,800-mile journey that proved people the world over use bikes not just for rec…

History lovers throw painting party

  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society is hosting a painting party beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd.

Quilter patches together her growing business in Pacifica

Quilter patches together her growing business in Pacifica

  • By April Seager
  • 0

Pacifican Dana Miller has made quilts for 13 years, and now she has made it a business. In the coming months, Miller is set to open Coastside Quilt Studio at 1305 Palmetto Ave. Unit E. Watch for a soft opening as soon as May and a grand opening in the fall.

