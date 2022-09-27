The city of Pacifica is hosting a virtual meeting tonight for residents to discuss the upcoming Housing Element update and learn about how the town will be shaped over the next eight years.
A virtual workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Find the Zoom link at planpacifica.org/housing-element or stream it live at pacificcoast.tv. The city plans to eventually have two more community meetings in October, but the time and location are yet to be determined.
The Housing Element is one of the required elements of Pacifica’s General Plan. A key aspect of the housing chapter is that it identifies sites where the city can permit the construction of housing to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation. The Association of Bay Area Governments develops the methodology to allocate housing needs. The final RHNA report for the Bay Area was approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development in January.
For the Sixth Cycle RHNA, Pacifica has been allotted 1,892 housing units across all income levels over the next eight years, a period stretching from 2023 to 2031. That would more than quadruple the amount from its current Housing Element.
Pacifica’s Housing Element was last updated in 2015 and ends this year. It was allotted 413 total new units over seven years. For the upcoming cycle, the city has been tasked with building 538 very low-income units, 310 low-income units, 291 moderate-income units, and 753 above moderate-income units.
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
