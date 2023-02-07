A Pacifica surf shop owner and well-known big-wave surfer is suing California State Parks, claiming two rangers tased him and injured his shoulder in Santa Cruz County more than two years ago.
Shawn Rhodes, the plaintiff, filed his case in U.S. District Court in San Jose last week. According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred at Four Mile Beach in Santa Cruz County in August 2020. Rhodes said he had come in from surfing to go back to the parking lot with his dog, Yoda, who was off-leash on the beach, which is part of Wilder Ranch State Park.
Rhodes, 55, claims two park rangers, Jamie Stamps and Cameron Weaver, stopped him regarding his off-leash dog. Dogs are required to be on a leash in the state park. Rhodes said he told the rangers he would use his surfboard leash on his dog once he got up a nearby hill, but the rangers did not let him go. Rhodes said he and Stamps got into a physical altercation, with Stamps attempting to restrain Rhodes, and the two fell onto the ground.
Rhodes alleged that the rangers were intent on “deciding to initiate and escalate a physical confrontation,” according to the lawsuit. Rhodes claimed he asked the rangers to stop, and Stamps fired a taser at his chest. He tried to pull out the tip of the taser, “but he quickly fell to the ground due to the electrical charge the taser sent through his body,” according to the suit. He claimed that the ranger injured his shoulder when she handcuffed him.
Rangers in the State Parks system are classified as peace officers, meaning they can carry firearms, stun guns and handcuffs, and train to defend themselves and use firearms, according to California State Parks. A spokesperson for the California Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement to the Tribune that the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
Rhodes said the rangers took him to a hospital, but the speed was erratic and he fell off the back seat and hurt his shoulder because he couldn’t brace himself with the handcuffs. According to the lawsuit, Rhodes was charged with attempting to take a peace officer’s gun and resisting arrest, but the case was dropped in August 2022.
