On Nov. 14, 1960, Ruby Bridges walked up the steps to William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans and changed American history.
“I’ve heard her speak about it,” said Theresa Vallez-Kelly, who coordinates the Safe Routes to School program at San Mateo County Office of Education. “She was just 6 years old. She grew up in New Orleans, and she said she just thought it was like Mardi Gras. People yell at Mardi Gras. I don’t think she realized what was really going on.”
In fact, the young Ruby Bridges was walking past noisy crowds that had gathered to protest her arrival because she was the first African American student to desegregate the formerly all-white school. The situation was so volatile that a detail of federal marshals escorted Bridges to school every day to ensure her physical safety.
On Monday, students in the Pacifica and Cabrillo Unified school districts will honor Bridges by celebrating Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day. The participating schools are Ocean Shore School and Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School in Pacifica, along with El Granada Elementary School, and Farallone View Elementary School in Montara.
Students will be encouraged to walk to school alone or with friends, and at Ocean Shore they will march from Edgemar Fire Station to the school along Ocean Boulevard. Back in the classroom, students will learn about the famous first-grader’s contribution to the civil rights movement.
“Teachers are organizing lessons in their classrooms around who Ruby Bridges is, her courage, and what she exemplifies,” said El Granada Principal Erin O’Connor-Brown.
Farallone View Principal Amy McVicker said that two students from her school entered a poster contest sponsored by Safe Routes to School at San Mateo County Office of Education and added that their artwork is hanging in her office window.
In addition, Cabrillo Unified School District’s Safe Routes to School program has provided students at both schools with various age-appropriate books written by Bridges, including her most recent title, “I Am Ruby Bridges.”
Vallez-Kelly said students often ask why people were so angry that Bridges went to school. Kids also ask why Bridges had to be alone in her classroom; for the first year, Bridges was the only pupil in her class because white parents had all withdrawn their children.
Although Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day is now a national event that occurs every year on Nov. 14, it started just four years ago in San Mateo County. Vallez-Kelly was instrumental in establishing the annual celebration that attracted 90,000 participants across the country last year.
“Back in spring 2018, I happened to go to the South San Francisco Unified School District board meeting,” she said. “While I was there, a group of students from Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco made a presentation. They were so inspired by Ruby Bridges that they asked their school board to make Nov. 14 Ruby Bridges Day in their school district. While I was sitting there listening to them, I thought, ‘This should be a Walk to School Day.’”
Vallez-Kelly explained that these Martin Elementary students were able to meet Bridges in January 2020, thanks to a tip from Carlene Foldenauer, Safe Routes to School Coordinator at Cabrillo Unified School District.
“I heard that Ruby Bridges would be speaking at the Sacramento Region Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in 2020, and I notified Theresa Vallez-Kelly,” said Foldenauer.
“We knew that the kids really wanted to meet her and tell her about this day,” said Vallez-Kelly. “So, we convinced county Superintendent Nancy Magee to buy a table so that we could take kids. The kids were all dressed up. Some of them were crying when they met her.”
In 2021, the Ruby Bridges Foundation adopted Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day as one of its initiatives, taking over the administration of the program from San Mateo County. The same year, the California State Senate passed a unanimous resolution making Nov. 14 Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day across the state.
Vallez-Kelly said students remember Bridges’ courage when they participate in the walk. “It also harkens back to the marches during the civil rights movement,” she said. “It’s the whole idea that our actions matter and have impact — that change can happen no matter how small you are. You can have a voice.”
