The American Legion Post 238 in Pacifica has selected three local high school juniors to participate in the American Legion California Boys and Girls State Program in Sacramento. The weeklong program is resuming this year for the first time since the pandemic.
Representing Oceana High School are Sagar Alan Rajan and Jaime Hayduk. Pacific Bay Christian School student Wesley Liu will serve as Pacifica’s third delegate. The three boys leave for the capital on Friday and will be traveling on a bus with their fellow delegates from the area. They return on June 23.
Rooted in the premise that American citizenship is associated with both privileges and responsibilities, the American Legion California Boys and Girls State Program provides a hands-on experience in civic engagement to high school students who are entering their senior year. Delegates spend five days learning about the mechanics of U.S. government and listening to presentations by community leaders like law enforcement officers. Of particular educational value are a series of mock court trials and legislative sessions. Other events include assemblies along with band and chorus performances.
Delegates Rajan, Hayduk and Liu were recommended for the American Legion California Boys and Girls State Program by administrators at their respective high schools. As part of the application process, they were required to take a modified bar exam created by the American Legion and to complete an interview with members of the local American Legion post.
“One thing we were looking for in the kids was involvement in community activities,” said Roger Mascio, member of the American Legion Post 238 in Pacifica and post chairperson for the California American Legion Boys and Girls State Program.
“It was almost hard to believe how sharp these three juniors are,” added Mascio, referring to Rajan, Hayduk and Liu.
After returning from the California American Legion Boys and Girls State Program, this year’s delegates will be invited to speak about their experiences in Sacramento at various American Legion events held locally.
Mascio said that student delegates often exit the
California American Legion Boys and Girls State Program with new ideas about civic participation and political change.
“I think it makes them think about how our governments run at the city, county and state levels, and how to make changes in our government,” said Mascio.
