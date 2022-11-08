No one who drives in Pacifica is likely to be surprised that the city has held onto its last-place ranking for the region’s worst roads.
In its recently released Pavement Conditions Index report for 2021, the state Metropolitan Transportation Commission gave Pacifica’s roads a 47 score out of a possible 100, where 100 represents a newly paved road and 0 a failed road. Pacifica has been at or near the bottom of the rankings for several years now, with its roads consistently rated “poor” overall.
The city’s roads score 20 points below the regional average, and 37 points below the highest-scoring community.
The bad roads are not just inconvenient, they cost drivers real money. A national transportation research group estimated in 2018 that because of sub-par road conditions, Bay Area drivers pay an extra $1,000 yearly in repair and maintenance, vehicle depreciation and increased gas use. Oscar Wu from Pacifica Tire and Service Center says potholes can damage tires, rims and suspensions.
Lisa Petersen, director of the Department of Public Works, traces the city’s bottom-of-the-barrel ranking to a period of budget woes around 10 years ago when the city invested little or nothing in road maintenance. In that time, roads deteriorated, leaving the city with a backlog of deferred maintenance.
Since then, Pacifica has implemented a pavement maintenance program in conjunction with the MTC and has developed a five-year plan that will do stop-gap maintenance work on a selected number of Pacifica roads.
“The objective is to keep the streets from falling into a more expensive category of repair,” said Petersen. The MTC’s Street Saver program analyzes the most effective and efficient way for the city to spend its limited road maintenance budget. “It’s a better way of tracking and deciding what to spend the money on. You don’t always want to fix the worst roads, at the cost of maintaining the rest,” said Petersen.
The five-year plan begun in 2020 identifies 147 streets across the city for treatments of slurry seal or cape seal. Slurry seal is a coating of asphalt emulsion mixed with sand that is applied to the existing surface. A cape seal is a two-part treatment that lays down a liquid asphalt layer, covers it with crushed rock, and then adds a slurry seal on top. These treatments are meant to maintain the city’s best streets to keep them from falling into worse disrepair. Repairing individual potholes is ongoing work for the department.
The results are beginning to show up in the PCI: This year’s score is five points above last year’s. “But you still need to find the budget to do the work,” says Petersen. The 2020 report from the program predicts that, at Pacifica’s current level of investment of $1.2 million to $1.6 million yearly, by 2025, the deferred maintenance would increase from $80 million to $112 million and the overall PCI would decrease to 38.
To increase its funding for road maintenance, the CIty Council recently imposed new impact fees on groups like PG&E that affect city streets with their work. Grant funding can pay for specific projects and, if Measure Y passes, increased tax revenues will help support the department generally.
To get the roads overall to a level of 51, an upgrade into the “at risk” category, would take $32.3 million over five years, an average $6.46 million per year — currently well beyond the city's capabilities, officials say.
I live on Olympian Way and I can attest that this road is a driving hazard. The road is full of ruts, bumps, scary blind curves that pose extreme danger to all vehicles but especially trucks, many of which had to be towed to safety. It is way beyond time to add all the streets of Pedro Point to the Pacifica street improvement plan.
The photo for this story is of Olympian Way, on Pedro Point. Arguably the worst roads in Pacificia are on Pedro Point. I just had a look at the five year street plan for Pacifica and neither this road, nor any other road on Pedro Point are included. If the "score" for Pacifica's roads is improving my guess is that they aren't actually including any of Pedro Points roads in that scoring, as they get worse every year.
