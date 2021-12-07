Four new members will be enshrined into the city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame this year, joining 160 Pacificans who have been previously honored.
This year’s honorees are a high school basketball referee, a championship high school football coach, a world weightlifting record holder, and a Division I collegiate baseball player.
The Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Pacifica Sports Club.
The four honorees will be inducted into the PSHOF at an awards ceremony Feb. 26, 2022, to be held at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco. The awards dinner is open to the public. A no-host reception begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and program to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. Tickets can be obtained by calling (650) 455-7392 or email Pacifica Sports Club President Horace Hinshaw at horaceh1@outlook.com.
Inductees include:
tRick Glosser: The Terra Nova graduate has been officiating high school and college basketball for 37 years. For many years he has been one of the top school basketball referees in the Bay Area. He has officiated many championship games at both the Northern California and state level. His role included assignments to referee on the Peninsula and San Francisco.
tJohn Philipopoulos: The Oceana High School graduate has been coaching football at Burlingame High School for more than 15 years. He has won multiple league championships including 2002, when his team broke the school record for most wins in a
season, and 2004 when Burlingame won the school’s first Central Coast Section championship. He also serves as the school’s athletic director.
tSue Vaterlaus: The Pacifica City Council member is a 16-time world weightlifting champion. She has over 30 world records in the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters. She is a member of the WABDL Hall of Fame. Today, at 65, she still trains three to four times a week at the Pacifica Athletic Center and competes four to five times a year.
tBill Bender: The Terra Nova High School graduate played four years of baseball for Santa Clara University. He helped lead the team to a Northern California Baseball Association league championship. For three of his four years he led the team in stolen bases, including his senior year when he set a school record for base thefts. Following graduation, he played one year of professional baseball in Canada before returning home to coach 11 years of youth baseball.
Nominees for the Sports Hall of Fame include individuals who have made
outstanding contributions in the field of athletics, either as an amateur or professional, while living in Pacifica.
-Horace Hinshaw, Special to the Tribune
