Pacifica Spindrift Players announces auditions for “The Revolutionists,” a play by Lauren Gunderson. The auditions will be held virtually for in-person performances running April 8-24, 2022.
In “The Revolutionists,” four beautiful, hard-charging women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen and fan of ribbons Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.
This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters. It’s also about changing the world.
The PSP is committed to being an inclusive, anti-racist theater that encourages and promotes the participation of all individuals to create a rich fabric of diversity for the theater community. Actors of all backgrounds, identities, experiences and abilities are welcome and encouraged to audition.
Interested? Video submissions are due by Jan. 5.
Coming up next: “The Mad Ones” musical. Celebrate the return of PSP’s live, in-person theater by seeing “The Mad Ones,” a musical by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk. This contemporary coming-of-age musical opens Jan. 14 and tickets are available for purchase on the PSP website. Be the first to see PSP’s newly renovated theater space.
For more information, call (650) 359-8002 or go to info@pacificaspindriftplayers.org or www.pacificaspindriftplayers.org.
— from staff reports
