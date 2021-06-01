An emotional year

Adam Pardee / Tribune

High school seniors have not had an easy time this year. From spending hours on Zoom classes in isolation to walking a socially distanced graduation ceremony, it seemed as though there were few opportunities to experience the things that typically make senior year special.

“At the end, you finally get to have that big moment where you’re being celebrated and you’re just having the best time of your life,” said graduated Terra Nova senior Nikka McGahan. “I think that has a lot of significance in the sphere of high school culture.”

At Terra Nova High School, there was no prom. Instead, the student government put on a “Mask and Mingle,” bringing in taco and churro trucks for seniors to enjoy. The event was hardly a substitute — some students dressed casually and no dancing was allowed. But for valedictorian Jenson Ho, the event was a chance to see his friends in-person, something that had been rare for the past year. As the year came to a close and COVID-19 vaccination increased, Ho and his friends decided to put on their own prom, dressing up and going out for dinner outside of school.

“Traditions have kind of devolved into a hang out with your friends,” said Ho. “You and your friends schedule what you would want to do instead.”

Oceana High School also hosted their own alternative to prom — an outdoor movie night where students brought their own blankets and enjoyed each other’s company. The movie night was such a success that it is set to become its own tradition for the future, something that may have never happened if not for the pandemic.

“That turned into a really nice get-together,” said Alison Luo, who was originally head of the prom committee. “Although it wasn’t a real prom, it did feel more inclusive and like a community for one last time.”

Senior class adviser and humanities and film analysis teacher Christopher Korp said that after the difficult year, seniors weren’t expecting much in terms of school-sponsored activities. In-person rallies were canceled, and a senior exhibition showcasing students’ yearlong research projects took place online. An annual senior trip to Great America was also lost.

For student government President Reanne Ocampo, being a part of student leadership felt bittersweet. While they weren’t able to carry out traditional festivities for seniors, she’s grateful that they adapted and did what they could for their peers.

“To me, it feels like my senior year just began. I returned back to school for the last six days and I was finally getting a sense of normalcy,” said Ocampo in an email. “I was still thankful enough to graduate and be a part of the Oceana community.”

Luo agrees that the determination and motivation from fellow seniors was what got them through the year. Together, they were able to acknowledge a less-than-ideal situation and persevere.

“I was grateful for how the senior class pulled through in the end,” Luo said. “Even though these events weren’t the events we were hoping for, we were able to use the opportunity and get through it.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica Resource Center helping more residents

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Homeowners experiencing the brink of foreclosure. Renters in need of urgent assistance. And many local people looking to put food on the table. Those were three of the main themes addressed by Pacifica Resource Center Director Anita Rees during her report to City Council on April 12.

New ‘COVID pets’ require early veterinary care

New ‘COVID pets’ require early veterinary care

  • Dr. Brandon Wilson
  • 0

The last year has certainly been interesting. Due to the pandemic, many have been forced to stay at home, away from their friends and family. This has caused an uptick in overall feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety. One way that families have been alleviating that loneliness is by…

Businesswomen pivot amid pandemic

Businesswomen pivot amid pandemic

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Ofelia Lee and Christina Solomon of Bliss Original Creations had been crafting leis for graduation celebrations, but, when the pandemic hit, live high school graduations and college celebrations were canceled last year. With fewer orders coming in they had to change direction.

Supes approve controversial Princeton RV park
featured

Supes approve controversial Princeton RV park

  • By Astrid Casimire Bay City News Foundation
  • 0

A proposal for a 42-space RV park in unincorporated San Mateo County received approval by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after six years of planning by the applicant.

Beach Boulevard project meeting on Thursday
featured

Beach Boulevard project meeting on Thursday

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The next workshop for the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project will be virtually held at 6 p.m. this Thursday. The project aims to replace the current seawall and related infrastructure along the Beach Boulevard promenade.

Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old shooting

Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old shooting

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Tuesday will mark five years since a shooting on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard endangered the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. Pacifica Police are hoping to use the anniversary to find the prime suspect.

City plans to evaluate parking for RVs with help of nonprofit

City plans to evaluate parking for RVs with help of nonprofit

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council resolved last week to collaborate on safe parking solutions for RV residents. Meanwhile, Pacifica Resource Center used private funds to host two RV residents at the San Francisco RV Resort, said Anita Rees, director of PRC.

Pacifica benefits from federal relief funds

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden could bring Pacifica $7.25 million in two installments over the next two years, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. He said at the April 12 City Council meeting that he got the information from the National League of California Cities.

Recommended for you