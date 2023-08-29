Just three years after becoming independent from the city of Pacifica, the Pacifica Sea Lions Aquatic Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a community pool event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Oceana High School.
PSL has been a staple of the community for over half a century, but has been able to expand after becoming independent in July of 2020. This move allowed the organization to retain swimmers who would otherwise have moved to other, more competitive teams, organizers say.
Becoming a private swim team in the middle of the pandemic also meant that as many other teams around the Bay Area shut down, PSL could remain open and draw in more swimmers outside of Pacifica.
The budget also increased from $75,000 to $325,000 per year, giving the group the ability to hire sought-after coaches, like Gaku Ito who currently works as the head coach. The swim club was also able to add another group, SwimFit, to the program.
There are now seven different groups within PSL, fit for children to adults, and beginners to advanced swimmers. The kids groups compete in many meets throughout the year, including the Junior Olympics.
Team traditions and the original community feel of PSL are still around, including the yearly Aquathon fundraiser in which friends and family donate money for swimmers to complete various lengths of swimming.
The 60th anniversary event is open to any member of the community. It will include food vendors, cake, a silent auction, music, games and a time capsule that will be filled to commemorate the 60 years of PSL. Admission is free.
