▸ Government body: Pacifica School District Board of Trustees
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 10
▸ Board members present: Kai Doggett, Elizabeth Bredall and Lynda Brocchini. Members Nidhi Patel and Laverne Villalobos were not in attendance.
▸ Closed session: The board met for an hour in closed session. It emerged to report that it voted 3-0 to approve a settlement agreement with a litigant.
▸ New agreement: In recent weeks, the district reached agreement with its classified and management employees. In separate votes for each bargaining unit, the board unanimously approved contract changes including:
• 7 percent salary increase for its classified and management employees, including the superintendent
• 1.08 percent salary increase for management to offset an increase in health benefits.
• A stipend for Asynchronous Mandatory Training
• Juneteenth holiday for the bargaining units.
▸ New principal for Cabrillo: The board approved the hire of Rachel Carion as the new principal at Cabrillo Elementary School. A board memo about her hire said in part, “(Carion’s) leadership and teaching experience along with her passion and commitment to making a difference for all students in Kindergarten through 8th grades are impressive.”
▸ COVID-19 update: The school district is compliant with the San Mateo County Office of Education “Safe Schools Framework,” which was prepared in collaboration with county health officials, according to Superintendent Heather Olsen.
Staff must be vaccinated or test weekly. Masks aren’t required of students but are strongly recommended.
▸ Security: Staff presented an update on security protocols, notably that Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School is installing a front door intercom system for visitors. Similar systems are envisioned for future bond projects at other schools. There are also plans for new 8-foot fences around district schools. All the schools are wired for security cameras and the board is beginning to discuss a policy that would lead to installation of cameras at all campuses.
▸ Enrollment: Olsen said enrollment appears to be down slightly, by 28 students, to 2,808.
▸ Quote of the day: “I’m honored to be here and am looking forward to seeing all those smiling faces on Wednesday,” said Rachel Carion, upon being approved as new principal at Cabrillo School.
