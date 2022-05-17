The Elna Flynn Award winners from Pacifica School District have all volunteered countless hours. The award is named after a grandmother who volunteered at Portola School, formerly part of the Pacifica School District, now part of San Bruno Park School District.
The award winners will be honored at a dinner on Friday.
▸Pacifica native Lisa Alasandro is a parent of four children and has been a volunteer at Cabrillo School for the past 13 years. Her oldest is a junior at Terra Nova High School who spent nine years at Cabrillo, and she also has children in the sixth, third and first grades. Alasandro has spent many hours being a classroom liaison 10 times over the years and coordinating events such as eighth-grade graduation and dinner dance, and the Yosemite trip. She also volunteers at the book fair, in the main office, the spring action and more.
With a background in design and art and early childhood education, she has been teaching art biweekly for all four of her children’s classes and was the art chair of Cabrillo’s creative arts program. She was also instrumental with art instruction during distance learning by recording and collecting multiple art lessons and making sure students had the supplies they needed to do the lessons at home. Alasandro loves volunteering in her children’s classes because she gets to be part of their world. She loves that they can talk to her about their day, and she knows all the children in their stories.
▸ Ashley Larsen has been a volunteer at Cabrillo School for the past 12 years, including being the creative arts chair, secretary and the lower and upper grade liaisons for the Cabrillo PTO. She is also a librarian at Pacifica’s libraries. She has also been the Readathon coordinator, the Book Fair chair, and has led music and PE classes. Larsen is also an ambassador for the Pacifica Education Foundation. Her favorite thing she’s done (and still does) is reading to all of the second-graders once a week. She loves getting to know the kids, especially when she gets to see their excitement over a book she’s reading. She also values the wonderful friends she’s made through volunteering over the years.
For several years, Larsen assisted Cabrillo’s principal with writing thank you notes to all of the volunteers. She enjoyed seeing all of the different things people were doing for the kids and teachers. Larsen loves that Cabrillo (and Pacifica) is such a generous and caring community, and she feels really lucky to be here.
▸Janell Jones has served on the Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School PTO board for three years and she currently serves as PTO president. At IBL, she continued the tradition of after-school popsicle sales to students in order to support eighth-grade end-of-year activities and has expanded the program to include an after-school snack bar. Jones has been active in promoting IBL Spirit Wear and is a strong advocate for bringing enrichment activities to our students and a vocal supporter of teachers and their work with students. Jones works hard to provide the best for students and staff every day. She persisted throughout the challenges of the pandemic and through the recovery and return to in-person school.
▸Over the past three years, Gaby Osegueda has dedicated countless volunteer hours to help provide meaningful support to our preschool community at Linda Mar Educational Center. She has spent precious evening hours volunteering as a representative on the Special Education Parent Advisory Council, Family Engagement team and the Special Education Parent Council. Before and after school, Osegueda makes it a point to talk to new families to make sure they feel welcome during a time that is often stressful as their child transitions to a new school. After two years of limited community service opportunities due to the pandemic, Osegueda led a food drive for the Pacifica Resource Center that brought together educational centers including LMEC, Spectrum Center, We Play We Learn, and Pacifica Gardens. Families and staff worked together to fill several rain barrels full of food to donate over the holidays.
Osegueda goes out of her way to make the staff feel appreciated organizing surprise celebrations, bringing treats and donating materials. She developed an online parent forum of events and resources that connects families with inclusive events and opportunities in the Pacifica community. Other highlights include updating the school logo, making a school banner, setting up a professional photo booth for students to have pictures taken over the holidays, and redesigning the community bulletin board to make it more vibrant and user friendly.
▸Michele Tuman is a problem solver and the kind of person who commits to any project or task, no matter how complicated. She is a parent who started as Special Projects Coordinator for her class and kept that position for five more years. She served one year as an ombud as well as a driver on numerous field trips, including several overnights. Tuman served on Ocean Shore's PTO board, initially as a parent representative to the PSD parent council then as PTO president for four years.
Her communication skills, efficiency and diplomacy enabled her to lead with grace and hold Ocean Shore together, especially during the pandemic. In her final year at OSS, she is graduation coordinator.
▸Patricia Balmas has been a volunteer at Ocean Shore School since her oldest child started kindergarten in 2004. She has had four children go through the Ocean Shore program and her youngest, Nicholas, is graduating in June.
She has been a field trip driver, special projects coordinator, alternative service chair, an ombud, PTO co-president for one year and the PTO treasurer for 11 years. Balmas did everything with grace and humor. She was tightly in tune with the school’s needs and got done whatever was needed. Balmas also has held parent advocacy roles in special education and ability/diversity awareness.
▸Ortega Elementary School honors Maria Medina Jackson as its 2022 recipient of the Elna Flynn Award. She is always supportive and willing to help out whether it be handing out popsicles at the kinder meet-and-greet, managing the annual art fundraiser, organizing the Walk-a-thon, being a room parent over the years for her children’s classes, including for her current Ortega third- and fifth-graders, being the PTO fundraising coordinator or the PTO president.
As the PTO president for the past two years, Jackson has handled the uncertainty of the pandemic with optimism, always keeping each and every student and family at the center of PTO-provided support. With the return to in-person learning, Jackson is present at school and is always willing to lend a hand.
▸Rebecca Irwin Slater is new to the Sunset Ridge School community this year, but that didn’t stop her from diving in as PTO secretary. “I was eager to learn as much about Sunset Ridge as I could,” she said. “The secretary position was the perfect fit to listen and learn from this rich and beautiful community.” Rebecca brings her veteran elementary teaching experience, always asking how the PTO’s plans and decisions can best support teachers and how the PTO can get students more involved in promoting and fundraising.
She contributes with her passion for "Own Voice", social justice children’s literature, decolonizing social studies curriculum, and making spreadsheets. She works with Talya Brass to get culturally responsive books in the hands of teachers and students. Slater facilitated SRE’s most successful fundraiser by launching “Sponsor a Reader,” which raised money for the PTO and the Diversity Inclusion Action Team. She brought back in-person and virtual guest readers from the Pacifica community for Read Across America Day. She volunteers weekly in her daughter’s kindergarten classroom and next year will be PTO president.
▸Talya K. Brass joined Sunset Ridge School in 2016 when her daughter started kindergarten. She enjoys supporting teachers and volunteering whenever the PTO needs helping hands. Her 11-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son pitch in through student council, gardening and teacher-appreciation gift prep. Brass is passionate about emphasizing the cultural and linguistic diversity of SRE families.
Many children enjoy sharing holidays like Hanukkah and Lunar New Year with their class. These festivals scratch the surface of holidays held dear by Pacificans. Brass created the Diversity and Inclusion Action Team (DIAT). The goal is to support children, parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents with creating a short lesson about a holiday, value, idea, or heritage celebration. Including books, crafts, videos, and activities, these lessons are distributed to all teachers to implement in their classrooms at their convenience. A Diversity and Inclusion website hosts a safe place where anyone can submit links, articles, podcasts, and information about their heritage and values.
As a current San Francisco State University anthropology grad student, Brass aims to celebrate diversity. Part of this mission includes acknowledging that our coastal town is the ancestral homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone Native Americans, who are the original peoples of the San Francisco Peninsula.
▸Vallemar School honors Kathy Paulsen for outstanding volunteerism. “Grandma Kathy,” as most of the kids know her, has been volunteering since her oldest grandson started at Vallemar seven years ago. Her son graduated from Vallemar and now his two sons attend the school. From making copies to classroom help, school projects to keeping teachers organized, no job is too big.
Paulsen comes in several times a week and preps for multiple grades, long after her grandsons have moved on from those classrooms. Paulsen has saved teachers countless hours of prep time. She is dedicated to making Vallemar the best place for staff and students. She is a selfless, hard worker who inspires the whole community. Paulsen always has a smile and friendly hello.
