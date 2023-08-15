▸ Government body: Pacifica School District Board of Trustees
▸ Time and date: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Aug. 9
▸ Present: President Lynda Brocchini and members Laverne Villalobos, Nidhi Patel, Elizabeth Bredall and Kai Doggett along with Superintendent Darnise Williams.
▸ Communications: Meghann Elsbernd from the Laguna Salada Education Association spoke on the upcoming start of the school year. “One week to go,” she began. “As we are all well aware, the parking lots are full with our certificated staff providing their free labor to prepare for Pacifica’s students.” Elsbernd asked the board members to visit the schools more often, saying, “We’d like to see you more at our schools, come by our classrooms, come to our union meetings … Please visit all the schools and all the staff.”
▸ Nicole Sayers, president of Chapter 128 of California School Employees Association, welcomed new members to the organization including a substitute teacher, van driver and custodian. “As we look forward to the first day of school … I want us to remember that it’s our first in-person opening in a few years. This will be a special day and we can put the awful days of COVID behind us,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to a good year ahead.”
▸ Patrick Sayers of the Pacifica School Volunteers celebrated 26 years of the volunteer association’s existence. He then asked the public to join the volunteer effort. “We just want to put the word out: We are enrolling volunteers and if you are interested you can go the pacificaschoolvolunteers.org site to find out more,” he said. “Let your friends know, let your family know, we are looking for volunteers in the classroom.”
▸ Board of Trustees school assignment: The trustees were assigned schools to pay particular attention to this coming school year. Dogett chose Ocean Shore. Bredall took the Linda Mar Educational Center and Vallemar. Patel took Sunset Ridge. Villalobos took Ortega. Brocchini chose both Cabrillo and Ingrid B. Lacey.
▸ New superintendent: Several trustees welcomed Superintendent Williams to the board. “I’m excited to be here, and will make you all proud. The entire community,” said Williams.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.