Government body: Pacifica School Board Meeting
▸ Time: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Government body: Pacifica School Board Meeting
▸ Time: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022
▸ Members present: Elizabeth Bredall, Laverne Villalobos and Nidhi Patel, Lynda Brocchini. Absent: Kai Doggett
▸ In public comments: There were several complaints about fields and grounds-keeping, including from current staff and teachers.
▸ Thinking ahead: Director of Human Resources Carla Chavez Torres and her team discussed preparing for 2023-24 negotiations with the teachers union, Laguna Salada Education Association. Staff said it hopes to be able to bargain well as a team.
▸ Dwindling student body: Chavez Torres said a majority of a diverse student body is white, followed by Latino, with other minority groups falling close behind. She stressed “equity and responsible teaching” noting the loss of 400 students over the last six to seven years. The district is actively recruiting more diverse teachers and classified employees, participating in various recruitment activities, and seeking state grants for the effort.
▸ Teacher support: Chavez Torres told the board about teacher mentorship plans and efforts to effectively bring on new teachers. Principals share their feedback and expectations, including observation reports.
▸ Summer school: Laura Vuskovic and Kathy Alderson said summer school is meant to extend the school year. It is designed to minimize regression and learning loss. Next year there may not be as much money, so the program will have to be tailored with continued partnership with outside groups like Boys & Girls Club.
▸ The financials: The board heard that the actual financials
are in line with projections presented in May. Auditors will finalize their report in December and the results will be forwarded to the County Office of Education, then onto state. The forecast is for revenues to be down by 4 percent; expenditures are flat.
— Suzanne Black
The Purisima Creek Redwood Preserve’s meandering trails under the massive redwoods adjacent to winding creeks are a treat for locals and tourists alike. The preserve hosts around 200,000 visitors annually who explore the 5,400 acres, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District…
Pacifica’s San Pedro Creek, which flows past homes and businesses, by roads and under bridges, is the most urban creek on the Coastside where steelhead fish still live and spawn. But biologists and residents who care about wildlife are concerned that conditions at the creek mouth are making …
Not much is out and about at 4:35 a.m. when Pacifican Charlie Briggs drives to work. That is, except for the coyotes.
Pacifica police on Saturday arrested a San Jose man for stealing a vehicle from his hometown and arguing and then disrobing in front of officers before he was arrested, according to a report from the Pacifica Police Department.
Catalytic converter theft is widespread across California and has had significant impact within Pacifica. It seems theft of the pricey part of common exhaust systems is in the news daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.