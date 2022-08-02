map

This map shows the date when various California cities typically experience their hottest days of the year.

Headlines blazing reports of crippling heat across the globe might make Coastsiders feel particularly lucky for their mild climate. However, historical data shows that heat is on the horizon. 

While the last week of July is the hottest week of the year for many American locales, Bay Area heat does not typically hit its peak until later in the season, according to local meteorologist Jan Null. Pacifica is particularly lagging. From 1991 to 2020, the city’s average peak temperature of 72.5 degrees falls on Sept. 7. 

