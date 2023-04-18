Since it was incorporated in 1957, Pacifica has produced great baseball players, including Keith Hernandez, Bob McClure, Rich Morales, Greg Reynolds, Mike Diaz and Mike Buskey among others who went on to play in the minor and major leagues.
On Sunday, April 30, the Pacifica Historical Society will celebrate those Little League and Bobby Sox Softball players with an afternoon of memories. The program will start at 2 p.m. at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd. Admission is free; no reservations required.
Longtime Pacifica Tribune Sports Editor Horace Hinshaw will moderate a panel with Gary Hernandez, Little League player from early Pacifica days and brother of major league great Keith Hernandez. They will be joined by Bill Hooper, who played in the first Little League game (1957); Diane Hart, an early-year Bobby Sox Softball board member; and Terra Nova High graduate Greg Reynolds, who played in the major leagues for 10 years. The panel will discuss Pacifica's baseball and softball history, with a special appearance (prerecorded video) by Keith Hernandez.
Players and coaches of the 2014 Northern California champion Pacifica Little League team also will share their experiences of playing in the Western Regional Finals in San Bernardino.
A photo exhibit of baseball and softball in Pacifica will be unveiled and a two-minute video shown that captures the unforgettable World Series game when two Pacifica Little League players who grew up just blocks apart in Linda Mar faced each other, with the Milwaukee Brewers’ McClure pitching to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hernandez.
Everyone is invited to bring mementos, such as banners, uniforms and baseball caps, from their time on the local teams and share memories. Cracker Jack and refreshments will be served. Keith Hernandez’s memoir, which includes chapters on his Linda Mar childhood, will be on sale, with proceeds to the nonprofit Pacifica Historical Society.
In other news from PHS, on April 22, the community is invited to help paint a mural on the fence of the Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409 at its new Francisco Boulevard location. Lunch will be $10. Painting is free. The society’s ongoing fundraising for the rail car now includes a GoFundMe campaign, making it easy to donate to the yearslong effort to bring back a big piece of Pacifica history. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/PHSosrr1409
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.