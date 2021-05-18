California Coastal Commission staff recommended a one-year delay in considering a Pacifica Local Coastal Program amendment concerning accessory dwelling units and their smaller equivalents known as junior accessory dwelling units.
The Coastal Commission staff report notes that the city submitted an application to comply with changes in state law to allow such “granny flats” in certain zoning districts. It specifies the number of units per parcel, streamlines review and permit processing, and provides development standards. It also provides a procedure to process requests for those with disabilities.
The planning amendment was filed March 3 and includes LCP implementation plans. Therefore, the Coastal Commission was required to hear it this month, the staff report states.
However, staff recommended a continuance to May 27, 2022, although officials expect a hearing earlier than that.
“CCC staff has been working with city staff to address concerns with regard to potential impacts on coastal resources through implementation of the ADU/JADU and reasonable accommodations provisions in the city’s coastal zone,” the staff report reads. “The two staffs have not yet completed that consultation. The starting point for staff to complete its analysis of the proposed amendment and to prepare a staff recommendation is completing this consultation, including related to any potential modifications that might be recommended.”
Accessory dwelling units, including the smaller “junior units,” are a key part of the city’s efforts to add affordable housing, says Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock. He says there are currently 61 in the pipeline either in plan review or construction.
Murdock notes they are less expensive than other forms of housing built from scratch and help infill already established neighborhoods.
