California Coastal Commission staff recommended a one-year delay in considering a Pacifica Local Coastal Program amendment concerning accessory dwelling units and their smaller equivalents known as junior accessory dwelling units.

The Coastal Commission staff report notes that the city submitted an application to comply with changes in state law to allow such “granny flats” in certain zoning districts. It specifies the number of units per parcel, streamlines review and permit processing, and provides development standards. It also provides a procedure to process requests for those with disabilities.

The planning amendment was filed March 3 and includes LCP implementation plans. Therefore, the Coastal Commission was required to hear it this month, the staff report states.

However, staff recommended a continuance to May 27, 2022, although officials expect a hearing earlier than that.

“CCC staff has been working with city staff to address concerns with regard to potential impacts on coastal resources through implementation of the ADU/JADU and reasonable accommodations provisions in the city’s coastal zone,” the staff report reads. “The two staffs have not yet completed that consultation. The starting point for staff to complete its analysis of the proposed amendment and to prepare a staff recommendation is completing this consultation, including related to any potential modifications that might be recommended.”

Accessory dwelling units, including the smaller “junior units,” are a key part of the city’s efforts to add affordable housing, says Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock. He says there are currently 61 in the pipeline either in plan review or construction.

Murdock notes they are less expensive than other forms of housing built from scratch and help infill already established neighborhoods.

More Stories

Longtime Peninsula politician Mullin dies at 83

Longtime Peninsula politician Mullin dies at 83

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Gene Mullin, former teacher, South San Francisco mayor and California State Assembly member, died last week. Coastsiders who worked alongside Mullin remember his kindness above all.

Learn about future of Pacifica housing

  • 0

Pacifica’s Housing Element, a planning document updated once a decade, shapes the future for housing. Beginning this month, officials are hosting a series of meetings to discuss the next update and the future of new housing in the area.

Coastsider Booker announces run for supervisor

Coastsider Booker announces run for supervisor

  • By Felicia Hou
  • 0

Half Moon Bay resident Steven Booker has announced his campaign for San Mateo County Supervisor. He is running against San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park Councilman Ray Mueller for Don Horsley’s seat in District 3, which encompasses the Coastside. Candidates will face off in …

Locals turn out in support of Asian Americans

Locals turn out in support of Asian Americans

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A group called Stop Asian Hate held a rally in solidarity with those affected by hateful words and violence on Saturday morning. It attracted about 90 people at the Pacifica Community Center who then walked to Rockaway Beach.

Pandemic worsens opioid crisis in Bay Area

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Early reports show San Francisco is headed for its deadliest year yet from opioid overdoses. While the Coastside isn’t seeing the same sky-high numbers, a year of isolation has only made addiction problems worse, experts say.

New state guidance paves way for hotel events

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Late last month, CEO of the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau John Hutar came in front of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors with one request: help hoteliers plead to the state for guidance, or at least a date, when they may be allowed to host conferences …

+2
Dad led by example, taught sons to follow dreams

Dad led by example, taught sons to follow dreams

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Nenad Belic’s cross-Atlantic voyage ended with his boat, Lun, landing in Pacifica. The Tribune recently recounted that voyage. This week, Belic’s sons reflect on their dad fulfilling his last big dream and all the passion and preparation it took.

