A group of more than 40 runners will be lacing up on Sunday for the “Cheers to 10 Years Anniversary Run.” Two races hosted by the Pacifica Runners Club, a 7K and a 5K, will start and end at the South Walnut Picnic Area at San Pedro Valley Park in Pacifica.
In January, Pacifica Runners Club started offering training programs for the first time since 2019. Participants have been completing two to five runs per week, depending on their level. Beginners learned the basics while intermediate runners pursued other goals, such as improving their 5K time or following a structured training regimen.
The Pacifica Runners Club, a nonprofit organization, was established a decade ago after three Pacifica moms organized a memorial run. They wanted to honor the victims of the Boston Marathon terrorist attack on April 15, 2013, and their idea caught on. Once Pacifica runners got connected, a club was formed to support members at all levels with group runs, track workouts, coaching and more. In a typical year, the Pacifica Runners Club organizes local races on a quarterly basis.
Both races will take place on April 2 in San Pedro Valley Park, located at 600 Oddstad Blvd. in Pacifica. The 7K race starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:15 a.m. Registration is required. The fee varies depending on membership status. Spectators should note that dogs are not allowed in the park. Find more information online at pacificarunners.wildapricot.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.