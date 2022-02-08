Pacifica Resource Center Executive Director Anita Rees

Pacifica Resource Center Executive Director Anita Rees is glad to finally be getting back into her offices after a fire left the social services agency temporarily without its headquarters.

 Adam Pardee

Since the fire at the Pacifica Resource Center on Sept. 22, the hours PRC could serve clients were reduced. That changes later this week when the PRC fully reopens on Feb. 12.

“It felt like much longer,” said Anita Rees, executive director of PRC.

The fire started on the deck when two wooden pallets caught fire. The fire spread into the attic and to the fence. Some bushes close to the portable building burned. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof because the fire was in the attic. A window broke in the next office. The deck melted and two benches burned. They had to remove a tree that was badly burned.

The North County Fire Authority got there in three minutes, Rees said. It was alerted when the sprinklers went off in the portable building and when a neighbor called 911.

A smell of smoke lingered long after the fire was put out.

“We wanted to make sure people with lung issues wouldn’t have a problem,” she said. “There was water damage and smoke. The damage wasn’t that bad but extensive enough to stop our services. We replaced the roof, the ceiling, the insulation and the flooring in the front office. They removed everything to the studs in the wall.”

PRC made some minor changes to make the place more comfortable, such as adding windows to the offices. The new fence is much nicer, Rees said. PRC added a gate to section off an area in the back for extra security because people are not there at night. There’s a new ceiling with LED lights.

“It’s so much nicer,” Rees said. “What a difference natural light makes.”

PRC is still in the process of getting its insurance company to pay for the repairs. The work was paid for using PRC reserves and cost $130,000. One computer was damaged by water damage, as well.

Adding insult to injury, before the new roof was finished, PRC was flooded during the last big December rain storm.

“We were never completely closed. But as of Feb. 12 we will  be back to our regular office hours, but we will still have limits because of COVID-19. We will try to do as much as we can over the phone,” Rees said.

PRC will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p..m. Wednesdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. PRC is closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. every day but Friday. PRC is open the second Saturday of the month.

PRC is open for tax season and its other core services.

“We have been open this whole time,” she said. “We are happy to be able to welcome people back into our regular offices and on the deck,” she said.

PRC core services are to provide safety net services, a grocery and food program, housing assistance, homeless services, street outreach for homeless people and talking to people who are worried about housing. There’s a savings incentive program. Its critical family need program takes care of whatever a family needs.

The PRC Palm-a-Palooza fundraiser may have to be virtual again this year. Rees is hoping for a live event.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

