Homeowners experiencing the brink of foreclosure. Renters in need of urgent assistance. And many local people looking to put food on the table. Those were three of the main themes addressed by Pacifica Resource Center Director Anita Rees during her report to City Council on April 12.
“During the pandemic, the biggest challenge has been the ever-changing reality that’s hard for staff. We continue to adapt. We needed new places to deliver food, so we switched to the American Legion Hall,” she said.
Groceries had been delivered monthly; PRC switched to weekly. Instead of donors shopping for specific gifts to sponsor a family at the holidays or back-to-school time, people donated gift cards. PRC filled children’s backpacks with school supplies.
People couldn’t come in for help with their taxes, so that became a delivery service.
PRC’s focus switched from helping the homeless to emergency financial assistance for rent or mortgages, she said.
“We saw a lot of unemployed trying to navigate reduced hours or a layoff, especially in the service industry. They were already living paycheck to paycheck and now their income is gone. They were trying to figure out how to pay rent,” she said.
“We are seeing changes right now, but they have been on a financial loss since December. We see people on the brink of foreclosure.”
In a normal year, 40 to 50 Pacificans seek PRC support for rental assistance.
“We saw triple this year,” Rees said. “We paid out about $10,000 in back rent through a San Mateo County fund, but we didn’t know when it was coming. They needed to pay one quarter.”
PRC gave 179 people rental assistance to stay housed or to return to temporary or permanent housing after being homeless, Rees aaid.
“San Mateo County prioritizes families with children under the age of 5,” she said.
Additional PRC services include laundry vouchers, clothing, youth bus passes, youth programs, car repair and access to medical care for people and their pets.
“During the shutdown, we could no longer use the vet we had been using,” Rees said.
The City Council thanked Rees for the work she does.
“It’s important to remember you don’t have to be poverty stricken to use your help,” said Councilmember Tygarjas Bigstyck.
