San Mateo County Sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest in a March stabbing within the Moonridge housing complex south of Half Moon Bay. They have charged a 21-year-old Pacifica resident with attempted murder.
The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Angel Jimenez-Estrada stabbed an unnamed 16-year-old shortly before noon on March 11 on Apple Orchard Way. He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. They also arrested an unnamed 17-year-old female, charging her as accessory to the crime.
The victim was transported by air to a local hospital after the incident.
On Tuesday, detectives apprehended the female suspect near the Moonridge apartments and arrested Jimenez-Estrada in Burlingame. The female was charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy and being an accessory to a crime. The juvenile was booked into the Hillcrest Youth Service Center and Jimenez-Estrada into county jail.
— from staff reports
