As the anniversary nears, Pacifica Police are asking for help making an arrest in a 7-year-old shooting.
On the morning of April 27, 2016, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head, reportedly by her boyfriend, in a crime committed on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard in Pacifica. The woman and her child survived the attack.
Since then, police have been looking for Ricardo “Ricky” Colindres, who would now be 33. The former resident of Brisbane is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds.
Colindres is wanted on two counts of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. Pacifica police have been working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Colindres, who has family in Brisbane and the Central Valley. Police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. Anyone seeing him should call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line, (800) 336-0102, or the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
