Pacifica Police officer Matthew Sheedy, left, and Chief Dan Steidle

Pacifica Police officer Matthew Sheedy, left, and Chief Dan Steidle pose with a commendation after Sheedy was honored for his important work.

Photo courtesy Pacifica Police Department

Officer Matthew Sheedy received an award for his lifesaving service from the Pacifica Police Department and Pacifica City Council at the May 9 City Council meeting.

Sheedy responded to the call about a man having a mental health crisis and was attempting to make contact at the door, where he could hear the screams of a man inside the residence, Police Capt. Bill Glasgo said.

Sheedy immediately requested additional police units. A few moments later, the man exited the residence bleeding heavily from his left arm, Glasgo said.

Sheedy called for emergency medical personnel and instructed an officer to put pressure on the wound to stop the bleeding, Glasgo said. As Sheedy was

inspecting the wound, he learned the man had just stabbed himself with a knife through his arm, possibly puncturing a major artery. Sheedy ran into the house and grabbed a towel to

wrap the stab wound, Glasgo said.

Sheedy, without hesitation, instructed an officer to remove a tourniquet from his duty belt, Glasgo said. Sheedy was able to safely

apply the tourniquet and stop the bleeding, Glasgo said. While this was going on, the man was losing consciousness. Sheedy reassured him he was going to be all right, Glasgo said. Sheedy continued to ask questions and keep him alert, Glasgo said.

When medical personnel arrived on scene, Sheedy was able to provide a complete update of his actions. A North County Fire Authority captain who was on scene said if it wasn’t for the quick actions of Sheedy, the man could have died due to the large amount of blood lost, said Glasgo.

Sheedy is being commended for his quick actions and lifesaving measures, Glasgo said.

Sheedy thanked his family, everyone in the police department and City Council when he received his award. City Council members said it was he who deserved their thanks.

“You are a model for what service looks like,” said Councilman Tygarjas Bigstyck. “Thank you.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Local artist takes on big projects with coastal ties

Local artist takes on big projects with coastal ties

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Pete Collom isn’t new to the coast. For years his paintings, dreamy and bright oil depictions of the coastline, have brought a new perspective to the beauty outside our doors. The artist's work hangs in many local restaurants and shops, including Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica.

Coach Rush receives top college coach award

Coach Rush receives top college coach award

  • 0

It took seven years since retiring from coaching junior college football, but, on March 12, Coach George Rush, the legendary City College of San Francisco head football coach, added another achievement to his resume. He was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Asso…

breaking

No bomb found after Beach Boulevard threat

  • 0

Pacifica Police got a disturbing call on Sunday: someone told them an explosive device had been placed under a parked car on the 2300 block of Beach Boulevard. Hours later, the car had been thoroughly checked, nothing was found and the roadway reopened.

Group continues work to make city ‘age-friendly’

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica Age Friendly Community Coalition, the 3-year-old group that enabled $5 Connect a Ride cab fares and affordable housing information for seniors, is working hard to make the city a more welcoming place.

Mission blue butterfly to be celebrated this Earth Day
featured

Mission blue butterfly to be celebrated this Earth Day

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Many businesses, neighbors and community organizations will fan out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 to clean up Pacifica in an Earth Day celebration organized by the Pacific Beach Coalition.

Supervisor candidate reveals priorities, plans

Supervisor candidate reveals priorities, plans

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The Coastside News Group asked the four candidates vying to replace San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley to respond to three questions about their priorities and plans for District 3, which includes the Coastside, and the county as a whole. One more specific question asks how candidates w…

Recommended for you