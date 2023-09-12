In 1997, then-President Bill Clinton signed into law a program that allowed the Defense Department to transfer military-grade weapons and equipment to police departments nationwide in an effort initially billed as part of the war on drugs. Some of that equipment made its way into the hands of Peninsula law enforcement agencies.
Equipment varied from assault rifles and grenade launchers to helicopters and even tanks as well as non-lethal weaponry. The bill faced little public scrutiny in the decade that followed, fitting into the anti-drug, anti-terrorism rhetoric of the era. For years, police departments added military-style equipment to the gear they had at their disposal without much public outcry.
That changed with the advent of social media platforms such as Facebook, which facilitated the spread of incendiary images of police in full riot gear, brandishing sniper rifles and lobbing tear gas canisters into crowds of unruly protesters. The militarization of police became a hot topic of debate and two opposing viewpoints emerged from the discussion: Those who believe the police have gone too far in their use of military-grade equipment against U.S. citizens, and those who believe that the equipment is an effective deterrent and helps maintain law and order.
In order to reconcile the debate and demystify the use of such equipment by local police departments, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 481 into law in 2021. It increased transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies’ use of military-grade equipment.
At the most recent Pacifica City Council meeting, Police Chief Maria Sarasua and Sgt. Vincente Romero presented the annual Military Equipment Use Report — which is now required by law — for the year of 2022.
Romero reported that of the 16 types of militarized equipment available to police officers across the U.S., Pacifica Police have four at their disposal. The local force has 11 less-than-lethal shotguns, two pepper ball launchers, 19 assault rifles and a single mobile command trailer. Additionally, reconnaissance drones on loan from the nearby San Bruno Police Department have been used in the past to aid in rescue and recovery operations.
Romero stated that only two pieces of militarized equipment owned by his agency were used during 2022: the less-than-lethal shotgun and the mobile command trailer. The shotgun, with its non-lethal BBs intended to neutralize and not kill, was deployed once in response to a knife-wielding suspect. The man was apprehended without further injury. The mobile command trailer was implemented during Fog Fest as well as at a DUI checkpoint.
Importantly, some of the equipment requires training before an officer can use it. Use of the assault rifles, for example, necessitates that officers undergo 20 hours of weapons training before they are qualified to handle them. The report highlighted that in 2022 there were no complaints, audits or policy violations filed against the Pacifica Police Department over the use of militarized gear. Plans for future gear mainly involve replacing and replenishing what equipment the department currently has at its disposal.
“We understand that any item that has a military appearance may raise questions and concerns in our community, and we are sensitive to that,” Romero wrote in a recent correspondence with the Tribune. “Our qualifying military equipment is highly specialized and will only be used in the most dangerous of situations to protect our community and officers.”
