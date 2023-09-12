In 1997, then-President Bill Clinton signed into law a program that allowed the Defense Department to transfer military-grade weapons and equipment to police departments nationwide in an effort initially billed as part of the war on drugs. Some of that equipment made its way into the hands of Peninsula law enforcement agencies.

Equipment varied from assault rifles and grenade launchers to helicopters and even tanks as well as non-lethal weaponry. The bill faced little public scrutiny in the decade that followed, fitting into the anti-drug, anti-terrorism rhetoric of the era. For years, police departments added military-style equipment to the gear they had at their disposal without much public outcry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

featured

Local population could grow for first time in years

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, Special to the Tribun
  • Updated
  • 0

When Pacifica was first incorporated in 1957, it was a small city of less than 20,000 residents. Many of those pioneering residents likely wouldn’t recognize the city today.

Foundation sponsors enrichment programs in local schools

  • By Greta Reich, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

Glockenspiels, slam poetry and the ethics of hunting might not be typically associated with fifth-graders, but all are found in the music and poetry lessons at Pacifica schools sponsored by the Pacifica Education Foundation.

First county listening session draws a crowd

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Supervisor Ray Mueller told the crowd that filled his new office in Pillar Point Harbor on the evening of Aug. 9 that he was glad the first of seven listening sessions organized by San Mateo County took place on the coast.

Recommended for you