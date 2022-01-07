At about 8 a.m. this morning, Pacifica Police responded to a report that a man with a machete was in the midst of a mental health crisis on the hillside between Rockaway Beach and Linda Mar Beach. After a prolonged conversation, the man was taken to an area facility for crisis intervention.
Police arrived to see a naked man sitting on the ground and digging a hole with what police described as a " large machete knife." After a 90-minute conversation, the man was persuaded to be taken for help.
