Pacifica Police Chief Dan Steidle has once again popped up on a list of finalists for a job with a Texas police force.

On Monday, the city of Duncanville, Texas, issued a press release that listed Steidle among three finalists for its next chief of police. Duncanville is a suburb of Dallas with more than 38,000 residents.

In August, Steidle was considered a finalist to be the police chief in Mesquite, Texas. The city ultimately chose another candidate.

The city of Duncanville has set an Oct. 14 meet and greet with its remaining candidates. They include Steidle, the assistant chief of the Duncanville police force and a lieutenant with the Port of Portland, Ore., police department.

When he was considered for the Mesquite job, Steidle explained that he one day hoped to retire in Texas.

“I eventually plan to retire in Texas...,” he said in an email to the Tribune at the time. “I thought it would give me the opportunity to serve in the area where I plan to retire."

Steidle has been in Pacifica for 28 years of his 32-year law enforcement career. He held the position of officer, corporal, sergeant, detective sergeant, captain, interim chief and chief. He was also a K9 handler for eight years.

“I am perfectly happy in Pacifica and enjoy serving as chief of police,” he wrote.

