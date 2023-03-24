An investigation by Pacifica police detectives that began in October of a sexual assault of a teenage girl has resulted in the arrest of a Fremont man.
On Thursday, police arrested Wilfredo Jaun Colins, 38, of Fremont. Colins is also known as Juan Walfredo Colin Mixtuna. Pacifica police detectives conducted surveillance of Colins, and with the assistance of the Fremont Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, took him into custody without incident.
A Pacifica police spokesman said police received a report five months ago of a sexual assault against the girl. Police investigators, including a detective specializing in investigation of sexual assault and crimes against children, began an in-depth and lengthy investigation.
During the course of this investigation, police say they determined there were multiple incidents of assault against the victim by Colins over a period of several years. Police said Colins was a known family friend in a position of trust who continued to manipulate the victim.
The crimes took place at multiple locations in Pacifica and in Alameda County.
Pacifica police detectives contacted several potential witnesses and identified other potential victims of assault by Colins. The victim and family were also put in touch with support services and resources.
Colins was arrested on eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age, and one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years of age, forcible rape as sexual intercourse against the will of another by force, violence, assault on a minor with intent to commit a specific sex offense and lewd or lascivious act against a child under 14 years of age with specific intent. All charges are felonies in California.
Colins was booked on the above charges on a felony arrest warrant with a listed bail of $1.475 million.
