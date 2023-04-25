The city of Pacifica and the California Coastal Commission are at a stalemate about updating the city’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan. Both an LCLUP and a Land Use Plan are required under the California Coastal Act for coastal cities. The commission must approve the LCLUP as an amendment to the city-wide LUP. Without an updated LCLUP, the 1980 version is still in effect and the city is basing its coastal planning decisions on very old documents. City projects are being reviewed under out-of-date standards which are not adequate to address current problems such as sea level rise. That leads to other problems such as conflicts with the state Coastal Act.
Here’s what happened so far:
▸ June 2020: The city submitted a draft LCLUP, and a two-year dialogue with the commission began. Pacifica submitted four letters and received four responses in which commission staff repeatedly advised ways to comply with the Coastal Act.
▸July 2022: The city’s fourth submittal reaffirmed its positions. Answering the most substantive request from commission staff, "the city has already prepared a very detailed 34-page table that responded to each of the commission suggestions and the city has no other narrative to provide at this time.” However, this table had been in the City Council agenda packet on Feb. 3, 2020, when the June draft LCLUP was approved. All entries in this table cited in July 2022 were commission staff input and city reactions to pre-approval drafts incorporated prior to the June 2020 submittal. It appears that no real progress has resulted from two years of Coastal Commission staff guidance.
Commission staff offered a compromise. They accepted and filed the draft LCLUP in August 2022 and scheduled Pacifica’s LCLUP for a hearing with the full Commission at the March 8, 2023, meeting in Half Moon Bay. The Coastal Commission staff summary stated that the draft was still unsatisfactory, citing, “the city’s proposal does not actually take on the difficult coastal hazard questions facing this community, and is most aptly described as a ‘full-armoring’ adaptation plan that would essentially commit the city in the long run to the detrimental effects of same, including the loss of its beach and shoreline recreational areas.”
In its guidance to the 12 Commissioners, staff recommended two votes:
A. Deny the (LCLUP) as submitted, for non-compliance with Coastal Act and not meeting requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act when feasible alternatives exist.
B. Approve it with suggested modifications, including a revision with many specific additions and deletions that would meet minimum compliance with state law and allow the City to proceed with further steps toward approval of a General Plan.
In response, the city requested a delay, stating insufficient time to respond. Staff anticipated this, saying, “The … coastal hazard provisions cannot be found consistent with the Coastal Act … modifications are suggested to ensure Coastal Act consistency. To be clear, such modifications should not appear to be unfamiliar to the City as they are the same types of changes that Staff has been suggesting to the City for many years. In fact, they are even further refined and limited to the extent feasible to the core changes necessary to allow for a functioning LUP with respect to hazards.”
The staff report concluded “that the city and commission staff have had and continue to have different approaches to addressing the coastal zone issues facing the city.”
Many Pacificans are upset by the stance taken by the city on our behalf. They have spoken up, provided expert opinions, supported commission staff suggestions, and have been ignored. Many are concerned that the disadvantages of noncompliance with the Coastal Act are considerable, including the legal and financial hazards of rejecting Coastal Commission input and the risks of losing expensive litigation. There is also the interminable delay in achieving modernization of the General Plan and its required parts, and the protracted refusal will harm our chances to compete for funding essential for any large-scale coastal protection responses we eventually undertake.
I’m grateful that the Coastal Act protects our access and ensures sustainability of this public resource. Once it is degraded or lost, it is gone forever. The Coastal Commision is our guardian, for Pacificans and all visitors. The city’s stance, not the commision advice, is causing delay and preventing adoption of an updated Local Coastal Plan and General Plan. “Playing chicken” is rarely prudent. Playing chicken against state authorities is precarious. I doubt that most Pacificans support this.
James Kremer is a coastal systems ecologist and emeritus professor, residing in Sharp Park since 2008. He served on the Pacifica Community Working Group on Sea Level Rise in 2019.
