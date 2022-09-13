▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 6
Commissioners present: Chair Lauren Berman, George Domurat, Alex Furguson, Jim Godwin, David Leal, Greg Wright
Emergency message sign: After much time and deliberation, City Planning staff provided the Alternative North Site (immediately northwest of the Pacifica Police Department at 2075 Coast Highway) to Department of Public Works and Police Department staff for review. Neither department identified any concerns with the installation of a message sign there.
Therefore, to avoid conflicting with potential future development, to benefit more motorists within the community, and feeling that the existing visual character is more suitable at this location, the Commission passed the motion unanimously and designated the location for the sign. The message sign would remain off most of the time, and only turned on in an emergency such as an extreme traffic event.
Amendments: The commission heard proposed amendments creating a new Article 52 to Chapter 4, Title 9, of the Pacifica Municipal Code. It has to do with processing and issuance of Outdoor Commercial Permits for existing commercial businesses.
Since a period of local emergency was declared in June 2020, businesses have operated in outdoor spaces, including in parklets in sidewalks and parking spaces. The current outdoor activities program in Pacifica is set to expire, consistent with the state and county emergency orders. So the city is interested in paving the way to ensure such business opportunities continue. The commission provided feedback on the new ordinance, which includes provisions on the number of parklets allowed in a single block, noise limitations and ensuring access for emergency vehicles.
Commissioner David Leal was content with the direction of the program stating, “It took the pandemic to make it happen, but I see it as a great opportunity.” Permits will be granted to businesses on a first come, first served basis.
Quote of the day: “I think it’s going to benefit the community and it’s in quite an efficient spot,” said Pacifica Planning Commission Chair Lauren Berman of the emergency sign location.
— Lucia De Meo
