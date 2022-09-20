▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time: 7 to 7:40 p.m., Sept. 19
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 6:41 pm
▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time: 7 to 7:40 p.m., Sept. 19
▸ Members present: Lauren Berman, George Domurat, James Godwin, Samantha Hauser, David Leal and Greg Wright. Alex Ferguson was absent.
▸ Staff present: Christian Murdock
▸ Named liaison: Wright volunteered to act as the commission’s liaison to City Council when the council meets on Monday to discuss the city’s Safe Parking Program and its outdoor commercial permitting ordinance.
It was clear the members present weren’t keen to represent the commission at the upcoming council meeting. Chair Berman asked for a volunteer, which brought nearly a full minute of silence. The chair tried again before the meeting was adjourned and this time Wright took the bait.
“I’m happy to do it if I’m over my cold,” Wright said.
▸ Unanimously approved: A planned two-story addition to a home at 218 Juanita Ave. in Vallemar. The commission determined the 323-square-foot addition was exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act due to the small scope of the project. City staff and commissioners determined the project complied with existing zoning standards and would blend in with the structure already in place.
▸ Quote: “We’ll send our well wishes to Commissioner Wright and hope he is able to be the liaison,” Murdock said.
— Clay Lambert
Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Pacifica has a new poet laureate. Her name is Toni Mirosevich, and you can find her most days walking her dog on the pier or out along the Sharp Park berm, finding inspiration and community.
On Saturday at San Pedro Valley Park, the American Association of University Women’s Pacifica branch hosted its annual picnic. This year, two of the local girls who went to Tech Trek camp at Sonoma State University this summer spoke about their experience.
▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor Commission
It took just two weeks for Marilyn Wells, Ocean Shore Elementary School’s music teacher, to notice a particular 8-year-old’s voice. His name was Jens Ibsen, and Wells thought his perfect-pitch notes deserved a larger audience. She spent two years convincing the boy’s father to take him to th…
Next week, San Mateo County will commence repaving about 50 miles of roads it maintains between Highway 1 and Skyline Boulevard. In a news release, the county announced it would “begin repairing cracked and rough pavement along a series of roads starting Monday, Aug. 29.”
Rising sea levels are eating away the California coast, and a recent study found that the cliffs in Pacifica are among those crumbling the fastest.
Chainsaws roar in the eucalyptus groves of Quarry Park in El Granada as trees are felled and reduced to wood chips. It is not some conservationist nightmare; it’s actually a forest in repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.