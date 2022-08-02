▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 to 11:30 p.m., Aug. 1, continued from July 18 meeting.
▸ Closed session: None
▸ Votes taken: Planning commissioners came to no conclusions on the main item at hand, the Sharp Park Specific Plan, and continued the meeting for a third time, to their Aug. 15 meeting.
▸ Planning commissioners present: Lauren Berman, Samantha Hauser, George Domurat, James Godwin and Greg Wright. Alex Ferguson and David Leal own property in Sharp Park and, because of that conflict of interest, were not present.
▸ Public comments: Pacifica resident Christine Boles asked for an update on plans for the city’s Housing Element, which is part of the ongoing update of planning documents. “We need to be doing something different to get more voices here,” she said, specifically suggesting the city be proactive in including people of color and others who don’t always keep track of city business.
Acting Planning Director Christian Murdock said, “The commenter is correct in that we should be farther along than we are,” but noted the General Plan update took longer than expected and pushed other priorities down the line.
▸ A council liaison: The Planning Commission appointed Greg Wright as its liaison to the City Council as it discusses a North Coast County Water District appeal of a Coastal Development Permit in relation to the city’s Safe Parking Program. That meeting is set for 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8. The liaison is expected to be on hand to help with any questions the City Council may have.
▸ At stake: The bulk of the meeting was a continuation of discussion of the Sharp Park Specific Plan. Among the issues at hand:
•How to develop Eureka Square. Changes related to minimum commercial space necessary and allowing up to 50 housing units per acre. It also allowed the Planning Commission to review any changes in housing density at the site.
•Palmetto Avenue visions: Consultants told the commission the goal of this item is to create a pedestrian-friendly, vital, street life. The plan allows for variation on parking requirements for developers.
•Raising building heights along Francisco Boulevard to 55 feet to increase visibility from Highway 1.
•Making the city more bicycle-friendly. Planners said popular routes such as Beach Boulevard would need to be redesigned to meet Class I Bikeway standards.
▸ Debate: George Domurat noted that sea level rise projections are a “moving target.” There was some debate about allowing 55-foot building heights along Francisco Boulevard, which most commissioners felt was necessary to meet the city’s housing targets. Domurat noted that “55-foot buildings are big. … It may be out of place in this type of beach community. But if you have to have it, I’d rather have it in this corridor than closer to Beach Boulevard.”
▸ Quote, unquote:“Thank you for all your hard work on this. It’s been a monumental task,” Pacifica resident Chris Redfield.
▸ Got a correction?Email clay@coastsidenewsgroup.com if anything in the above report is inaccurate.
— Clay Lambert
