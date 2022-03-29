Originally from Kentucky, Debra Etienne came to California to major in journalism at Humboldt State University. She later earned a master’s degree in public relations from Golden Gate University. In 1983, she moved to Pacifica and that is where she trained her camera’s lens.
Retired now, she worked for Schlage Lock, taking pictures of employees for the newsletter. Then she worked for Measurex doing the same thing, except with that job she traveled often to plants located across the country.
“I liked taking people pictures. I like to catch people when they are not looking,” she said. “The president of the company always had messy hair. I carried a comb for him.”
In Pacifica, she took pictures of what her two children were involved in, ending up with lots of Terra Nova High School and San Jose State University band pictures. Her children are now grown. She is a member of the Photographic Society of America and a member of Bayview Golf Club. She volunteers with St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, where they just put together a new member directory with her photographs.
“I was there when they were honoring someone at San Jose State and they couldn’t find a photographer,” she said. “With a long lens, you can get a lot of stuff.”
She is a member of Millbrae Camera Club.
“There are contests,” she said. “I got better with the software. It’s the equivalent of the darkroom.”
She’s been to a lot of places of interest and says Mono Lake and Yosemite are two of the most interesting. “Now everything is too crowded,” she said.
These days, she likes to take her electric bike to take photos.
“I have more access to places. There is always neat stuff to capture,” she said.
She likes all photography, especially landscapes.
“Sunrises are a lot more difficult,” she said. “It’s magical.”
