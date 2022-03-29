Originally from Kentucky, Debra Etienne came to California to major in journalism at Humboldt State University. She later earned a master’s degree in public relations from Golden Gate University. In 1983, she moved to Pacifica and that is where she trained her camera’s lens.

Photographer Debra Etienne

Photographer Debra Etienne takes photographs at Linda Mar Beach on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Adam Pardee / Tribune

Retired now, she worked for Schlage Lock, taking pictures of employees for the newsletter. Then she worked for Measurex doing the same thing, except with that job she traveled often to plants located across the country. 

“I liked taking people pictures. I like to catch people when they are not looking,” she said. “The president of the company always had messy hair. I carried a comb for him.”

Pacifica photographer Debra Etienne

Pacifica photographer Debra Etienne captures Rockaway Beach at low tide.

Photo courtesy Debra Etienne

In Pacifica, she took pictures of what her two children were involved in, ending up with lots of Terra Nova High School and San Jose State University band pictures. Her children are now grown. She is a member of the Photographic Society of America and a member of Bayview Golf Club. She volunteers with St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, where they just put together a new member directory with her photographs.

“I was there when they were honoring someone at San Jose State and they couldn’t find a photographer,” she said. “With a long lens, you can get a lot of stuff.”

She is a member of Millbrae Camera Club.

“There are contests,” she said. “I got better with the software. It’s the equivalent of the darkroom.”

She’s been to a lot of places of interest and says Mono Lake and Yosemite are two of the most interesting. “Now everything is too crowded,” she said.

This undated photo captures a rainbow

This undated photo captures a rainbow over Linda Mar. Photographer Debra Etienne says she is always looking for something magical.

Photo courtesy Debra Etienne

 These days, she likes to take her electric bike to take photos.

“I have more access to places. There is always neat stuff to capture,” she said.

She likes all photography, especially landscapes. 

“Sunrises are a lot more difficult,” she said. “It’s magical.”

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment
featured

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment

  • From staff reports
  • 0

State and local regulators have announced a judgment against a former Pacifica auto repair shop owner who they say operated in violation of state regulation.

City considers tax increases to close shortfall

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council last week voted to poll residents about a potential increase to the transient occupancy tax, to consider a change to the utility user tax, and to consider a sales tax. These potential ballot measures could go on a ballot in November.

Tobacco ordinance passes, takes effect later this year

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council discussed at a previous meeting banning tobacco products from pharmacies and prohibiting the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco within the city. That ordinance came back to City Council at the Feb. 14 meeting and City Council unanimously appr…

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters
featured

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society will bring together residents who lived through the city’s natural disasters that made national headlines, including floods, mudslides and erosion, in a Zoom panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Church gathering stopped by police

Church gathering stopped by police

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Neighbors complained about what they say was a large gathering by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church that owns the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive. The event occurred on Feb. 13, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Lawsuit claims Pacifica violated law

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A Pacifica resident has filed a complaint with the San Mateo County Superior Court alleging that the city did not give proper notice about council meeting agendas and has withheld documents relating to mold abatement in city buildings. The suit also claims that the city has misled the public…

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week launched a new online platform that provides a glimpse into internal data that is part of an agency-wide effort to move toward transparency in what is an election year for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Lifting the curtain may raise questions for resi…

Recommended for you