Midway through International Peace Week, a small but attentive crowd gathered at Sanchez Art Center to listen to a reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 speech, “Beyond Vietnam.”
The reading was organized by the Pacifica Peace People, a group that works to create a “culture of peace” in Pacifica. It was one of several activities leading up to Peace Day, observed each year on Sept. 21. The United Nations has declared this a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace.
King’s speech was his first major address on the topic of the Vietnam War, given just one year before his assassination. In it he drew the connection between the war and the civil rights struggle in the U.S.
“A few years ago there was a shining moment in that struggle. It seemed as if there was a real promise of hope for the poor — both black and white — through the poverty program,” he said. “There were experiments, hopes, new beginnings. Then came the buildup in Vietnam, and I watched this program broken and eviscerated … and I knew that America would never invest the necessary funds or energies in rehabilitation of its poor so long as adventures like Vietnam continued to draw men and skills and money.”
He spoke of his nonviolence philosophy and the contradictions it began to pose for him.
“As I have walked among the desperate, rejected, and angry young men, I have told them that Molotov cocktails and rifles would not solve their problems. … But they ask, and rightly so, what about Vietnam?” he said. “They ask if our own nation wasn't using massive doses of violence to solve its problems to bring about the changes it wanted.
“Their questions hit home, and I knew that I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed in the ghettos without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today — my own government,” King said.
He tied the war in Vietnam to “a far deeper malady within the American spirit,” pointing out how, in revolutions around the world, our country was taking the side of wealth over that of human justice. He called for the U.S. to reorder its priorities. “If we are to get on the right side of the world revolution, we as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society” and declare “eternal hostility to poverty, racism, and militarism.”
In words that echo today, he said, “True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring. A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth.”
He ended the speech on a note of promise: “If we will make the right choice, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our world into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. If we will but make the right choice, we will be able to speed up the day, all over America and all over the world, when ‘justice will roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.’"
At the event, 16 Pacifica community members read King’s speech, each taking a section. They were drawn from a variety of local groups, including schools, churches and organizations concerned with social, environmental and arts issues.
The readers were Linda Peebles, Samantha Tran, Rev. Brian Camara, Marsha Murphy, Eileen Barsi, John Keener, Cynthia Kaufman, Martha Hubert, David Gross, Dan Evenhouse, Anita Rees, Gloria Stofan, Suzanne Moore, Adrienne Zanini, Douglas Pleasure and Cindy Abbott.
Three young musicians added harmony to the event. Samantha Tran performed a haunting song about returning to visit Vietnam. Her sister Katherine sang a Vietnamese folk song, accompanied by Samantha on zither and younger brother Harry on piano. Their father Henry, who was a refugee from Vietnam as a child, expressed his appreciation for the words of King regarding the war over his mother country.
The final Peace Week event takes place this evening at 5 p.m., when a group will gather on Highway 1 near the Moose Lodge to wave signs in support of peace.
