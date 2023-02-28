▸ Government body: Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Feb 22
▸ Present: Chair Pro Tem Nick Lusson, Commissioners James Heywood, Carl Nicolari, Dhalia Rodriguez, Gail Benton Shoemaker. Absent: Chair Cindy Abbott.
▸ Staff: Director Bob Palacio
▸ Updates to life preserver buoy system: After the 2021 drowning of 12-year-old Arunay Pruthi in Half Moon Bay, a life ring buoy system was put into place along Pillar Point Harbor. In 2022 the system was also implemented along the Pacifica coastline, with 16 life rings attached to signage along the beaches. If anyone wondered about the need, those questions were answered by the drowning of Hamzah Alsaudi, a 22-year-old SFSU student, who went missing in the water at Esplanade Beach last month. In order to make the life ring buoys more useful, the commission discussed making signage clearer and ways of informing the public of their existence as well as the danger of sneaker waves. Also discussed was a GPS transponder in the life ring that would make finding people in distress much simpler.
▸ Special event discussion: Heywood spoke on how the popular dog surfing day is always a “little out of control,” mentioning unruly crowds, with bathroom availability an ongoing issue. Nicolari said that the dog surfing event had become a victim of its own success: often more people showed up to the event than planned. Rodriguez referenced the 2022 tree-lighting, saying, “There were a few people who were disappointed in the size of the tree.” She then recommended Pacifica have a food truck event by the beach, mentioning that these events proved to be great successes in nearby cities.
▸ Outreach improvements: Rodriguez said that the commission could do a better job in building an online community. Palacio agreed that there was an issue with online branding, noting the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department had four different logos. When Heywood asked if they could bring in a social media manager, Palacio said that there are currently a number of people working piecemeal to build the online components and this was far from ideal.
▸ Bounce houses in the park: Palacio discussed the evolution of the bounce house permits in city facilities. “We want to make experiences for people that are inexpensive and make important long-lasting memories for our kids,” he said. Mentioning Frontierland Park as a good location, a pilot program is planned for spring to allow bounce houses, probably attached to picnic table rentals at local parks.
—Adrian Jose Fernandez
