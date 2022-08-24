In 1973, Ocean Shore Elementary School parent Marilyn Wells completed her school-mandated parent volunteer hours by bringing music education to her sons’ classrooms. When her children aged out of the school, the other parents raised funds for her to continue teaching music to their children.
Like many school districts in America, eliminating music programs was often Pacifica School District’s easiest way to make ends meet when faced with budget cuts. Music education in the district still depends on parent-driven fundraising. Proposition 28, appearing on California ballots this November, seeks to cement music and arts education into public schools. Even if it passes, one-third of PSD’s music program will continue to rely on parent fundraising.
In the 1990s, PSD eliminated its middle school music programs due to budget cuts. Pacifica-raised actor and comedian Rob Schneider stepped in to foot the bill in 1996 and launched an era of reliable middle school band programs. The foundation paid for two band directors and upgraded the band room at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School.
Schneider’s foundation footed 77 percent of PSD’s band program bill until 2011, when its income stream slowed. After much community uproar, PSD was able to absorb the instructors’ salaries into its budget and, with the help of a group of parents, saved the program.
Now, PSD Middle School Band and Elementary School Music is funded by the Pacifica Education Foundation. PEF throws fundraising events like PEFathon Fun Run, Winter Gala and Donation Week and accepts donations from community members. It also applies for grants related to music, arts, science and technology.
The district receives $114,000 from PEF, which supports the pay of one teacher, supplies, instruments, new music and field trips, according to Thomas Stafford, the district’s visual and performing arts coordinator. The district itself pays $237,500 for the salaries and benefits for the other teachers.
Ben Gower is one of those teachers. For the past six years, he has taught the music and band program for Ocean Shore Elementary and Ingrid B. Lacy Middle schools.
“Music programs are expensive and there’s just no way around it,” he said.
Instruments like tubas, bass clarinets and French horns can cost $5,000 each, which is practically his entire annual budget for instruments. He’s able to concoct a full band by repairing old instruments and having students rent others. He also fundraises for his band program to supplement the funding he receives from the district and PEF.
It’s well worth the effort for Gower, who has personally experienced the power of music.
“Music changed my life around,” he said. “It gave me something to really focus on when I was in middle school, it gave me something that I really liked doing. All of a sudden I was able to have a whole bunch of new friends.”
It’s worth it for parents like PEF President Emily Hennessy, too.
“It really helps to develop skills that complement everything. Being able to interact with each other and building confidence in addition to learning a skill set,” she said.
Though PSD is making lots of music these days, Hennessy says PEF and the district have ambitions to do more. Right now, prekindergarten through second grade classrooms do not receive music programming. The district and PEF hope to bring music to the youngest students soon.
In November, Californians will vote on Proposition 28, the Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative. The proposition would require K-12 public and charter schools to have annual funding for music and arts programs. The minimum funding amount would be at least 1 percent of the state and local funds that school districts received last fiscal year.
In 2021-22, PSD received $2.67 million from the state and $1.92 million from local funding. Prop 28, therefore, would require the district to spend at least $45,865 on music and arts education annually, an amount it already greatly surpasses.
According to Vote Yes on 28, only 1 in 5 public schools in the state has a full-time teacher for art or music. Though a step toward supporting arts education, the minimum amount required by the bill would not support even one teacher and classroom for a district like PSD.
Supporters of the bill include former Microsoft CEO Steven Ballmer, former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, Universal Music Group, and California Teachers Association.
A “no” vote on the bill would favor retention of schools’ flexibility to spend what they want on music, allowing them to reduce music programs if they wanted to focus on other priorities. At the moment, no groups or individuals have released statements or spent money to oppose the bill.
“I don’t think that music is for everyone,” conceded Gower, “but I think everyone deserves the chance to try it and experience it themselves.” ▪
