Indecent exposure reported
Pacifica police are investigating an indecent exposure report that occurred on April 7.
The report was taken at 5:50 p.m. that day on the 1600 block of Oceana Boulevard, near Eureka Drive. The victim said a man exposed himself to her while she was parked in her car. The man reportedly stayed in his parked car and opened his car door to be seen. He was described as in his 20s with slender build with dark hair and eyes. The suspect vehicle was a black, four-door sedan.
— from staff reports
Residents recall ‘the big one’
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is hosting a series of events this week to commemorate the 1906 earthquake and fire.
The events kicked off at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday with the 117th commemoration of the Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and Fire. People gathered as they do every year at Lotta’s Fountain on Market Street where Geary and Kearny streets meet, which is the spot where many of the city’s residents assembled to await help after the devastating quake.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people are also welcome to attend the department’s “Get Ready, Stay Ready” community preparedness fair at the Main Public Library and Fulton Plaza. The event will feature an earthquake simulator, giveaways, free lunch for the first 350 attendees, hands-on readiness training and workshops on how to prepare for a disaster.
On Thursday and Friday, the department will host workshops, which are not open to the public, to test new disaster supply distribution plans and for ensuring a “more equitable and community-driven emergency response.”
— Bay City News
Collision ends in DUI arrest
A collision and car fire last week led to the arrest of a Pacifica man on DUI charges.
The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. on April 10 near the intersection of Sharp Park Road and Gypsy Hill Road. The call reported there were injuries and that the car was on fire.
The driver, it turned out, was uninjured. Pacifica police say the 39-year-old was drunk, however.
The man was taken to a sobering facility and charged with misdemeanor DUI.
Westbound lanes of Sharp Park Road, east of College Drive, were closed for four hours during the investigation.
— from staff reports
Daly City fire starts in kitchen
Firefighters from the North County Fire Protection Authority responded to a kitchen fire early Sunday morning in Daly City.
The overnight fire, on the 300-block of Coronado Avenue, was started by a pot on a stove at 325 Coronado Avenue, according to the fire department.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.