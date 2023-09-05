Police arrest man for hit-and-run
Pacific Police last month arrested a New Jersey man on suspicion of drunken driving and a hit-and-run collision on Highway 1.
At 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the Taco Bell parking lot off of Highway 1. There they found a damaged Tesla that had reportedly been hit by a Ford F150 truck that had fled the scene, according to a release from the department.
Officers say they later saw a Ford truck roll through a stop sign at the intersection of Crespi Drive and Seville Drive. After stopping the car, they arrested the driver, identified as 20-year-old Mickey Cash, of New Jersey, on suspicion of the hit-and-run, drunken driving and drinking under the age of 21. Cash was later released to First Chance staff.
— from staff reports
‘Delete act’ passes Assembly committee
The California State Assembly Appropriations Committee voted on Friday to advance to the Senate Bill No. 362, also known as “The Delete Act.” The bill was authored by Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the San Mateo County coast.
SB 362 would create a website to allow Californians some control over access to their personal information when it comes to a data broker’s ability to collect, maintain and sell information on them.
“(Friday’s) vote by the Assembly Appropriations Committee signals that California is taking seriously the need to empower consumers to control their own personal data from unknown third party data brokers,” said Becker in a prepared release.
Data brokers aggregate data from a variety of sources, including public records, social media platforms, online transactions, and more, then process it into a form it can lease to third parties. The results are detailed profiles of people with an online presence.
Data brokers have to register with the California Attorney General, but they don’t have to report what kinds of information they collect and sell. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, residents have a right to require a data broker to delete information they collected directly from you, but you can’t require a broker to delete information they may have acquired about you from other sources.
SB 362 would require data brokers to disclose the types of information they collect and create a free way for Californians to request deletion of that information.
The bill heads to the Assembly floor and must pass by Sept. 14 to survive this session.
— from staff reports
Local author to read at inaugural Indie Author Fest
San Mateo County Library System is offering its first-ever event for independent writers and the people who love them, with its Indie Author Fest.
The event will take place on Sept. 16 in the Millbrae Library Community Room. The event aims to foster a creative community and celebrate the work of independent writers. Among those who will be reading is local author Sandy Miranda, who will be sharing from her memoir, “Tuning In: A Memoir of Transformation Through the Magic of Radio.”
At 12:30 p.m. there will be a Writers’ Hour where authors can get to know other local writers and writing organizations while exploring the book fair. At 1 p.m. there will be a SMCL Resources Presentation highlighting the Indie Author Project and Biblioboard. Registration is required for Writers’ Hour events and can be done online at smcl.com.
At 2 p.m. the doors open to the public, and shortly after, the readings and book fair will begin. The rest of the afternoon until 5 p.m. will be open to all, with ongoing readings, book sales, signings, and more opportunities to get to know the writers.
For more information about the event and a
reading schedule, visit smcl.com. To check out local author Miranda, visit her website, sandymiranda.com.
— from staff reports
Highway 1 concerns in focus
The San Mateo County Transportation Authority, in conjunction with San Mateo County and Caltrans, is hosting an open house and question-and-answer session to discuss planned improvements along Highway 1 in Moss Beach.
The discussion revolves around the Moss Beach Highway 1 Congestion and Safety Improvement Project and covers a stretch of the road between 16th Street and Cypress Avenue. To learn more about the project, visit smcgov.com/planning/Moss-Beach-SR-1.
The open house is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the Coastside office of San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, 270 Capistrano Road, Unit No. 6, in Harbor Village.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.